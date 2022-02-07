Circle Translations Celebrate 5 Years of Translation Service Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Translations, a leading localization agency that specializes in translation, subtitling, closed captioning, transcription, data collection, annotations, and speech recognition, is celebrating its 5th anniversary – the company plans to continue to flourish and provide the highest quality of service that they have become synonymous with throughout these years.
Vainius Paulauskas, CEO of Circle Translations, says, “This milestone is just the start of much greater things to come. What makes us so unique is the ability to provide content that will be fastidiously translated as well as our ability to accurately reshape any contextual medium. We are also happy to discuss price quotas to meet the individual needs of our clientele. It is an honor to be a part of the global community for the past five years and we truly look forward to serving our clients for many years into the future.”
Circle Translations has established itself as a reliable translation agency that has built a strong international clientele by providing a wide variety of services such as:
-Subtitle translation
-Closed captioning
-Data collection
-Annotations
-Technical translation
-Translation and Localization
-Patent Translation Services
With more than 70 million words translated each year, they have placed emphasis on trust and quality--which has proven to be of key importance when working with videos or documents that require translation into a foreign language.
They have a dedicated subtitle translation agency section and are well experienced, producing over 20,000 hours of content each year. Circle Translations differs from most systems and software in that there is a human element behind every single translation. Their team of professionals work studiously to complete projects by hand with a turnaround time of a rapid 24 hours. Transcripts and translation services are provided in over 60 different languages and are supported in a variety of formats—ensuring that they provide an all-rounded service.
Inclusivity is a must in this day and age, translations and subtitles allow for a greater connection between content, its creators, and viewers—allowing people from all walks of life to participate and understand a video across shared platforms regardless of language barriers. It also ensures that the videos reach a wider audience and appeal to viewers on a global scale. With Circle Translations, content creators are able to confidently publish videos that have impeccably translated subtitles in a variety of languages-- catering to a broader audience.
The localization manager at Kilo.Health, a client of Circle Translations, reviewed the company stating: “We always receive a great delivery from Circle Translations; they always meet our deadlines, translations are accurate, they offer great communication throughout the translation process and have great prices compared to competitors.”
Over the past five years, Circle Translations has become extremely well-known and established within the industry– working with startups and established companies such as Electronic Arts, Amazon, and Binance. Companies all over the world put their trust in the translations agency as they have been featured on numerous popular networks such as CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC.
For more information about Circle Translations and the services provided, individuals can visit their website at circletranslations.com. A free quote from the translation agency can be requested on their website by just entering a few personal details, and a representative will get in touch.
About Circle Translations
Established in 2017, Circle Translations is one of the leading localization agencies in the Baltic states. As a Lithuanian translation agency, they provide top-of-the-line translation services at extremely competitive prices. Boasting clients from all around the world, Circle Translations ensures that the content submitted will be carefully translated at immediate convenience. In addition to high-quality translation, they also provide DTP, proofreading, and editing services. Each aspect of their translating process is meticulously crafted as it is of prime importance to custom tailor the text to their client’s desires.
As a professional translation agency, they ensure that the content that clients receive is culturally appropriate according to the language, region, and target country. With a selection of more than 120 languages, clients have reported a margin of 30% growth in their user base after using their translation services.
