Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market 2022 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2028

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 966.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to increase to US$ 1,418.2 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027) as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players are focused on adopting inorganic strategies such as collaborations and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in market, which is projected to propel the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline subunit, Chiron Behring was acquired by Bharat Biotech, in February 2019. Post-acquisition, in November 2019, Chiron Behring reintroduced anti-rabies vaccine, ChiroRab in India, in order to overcome the vaccination shortage in the country.

Kedrion Biopharma, launched a software, KEDRAB Dose calculator, in the U.S., in 2019, in order to help the healthcare providers to quickly and accurately determine the amount of KEDRAB to administer to rabies patients. Such launch of new vaccines is again projected to augment growth of the market.

Many organizations across the world are offering monetary support to the key players for the research and development of new vaccines against polio and rabies, with high efficacy and cost effective. For instance, in 2016, Batavia Biosciences, received US$ 13.2 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to manufacture clinical-grade inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) using its low cost polio vaccine manufacturing process, NevoLine producing technology, which was developed by Univercells. The vaccine will cost around less than US$ 0.30 per dose, which was lower than the available vaccine by five times.

Moreover, many developed countries are taking initiatives for eradicating the life-threatening diseases by investing in organizations. For instance, the U.S. is the second largest donor to Global Polio Eradication Initiative, where the U.S. funded around US$ 235 million to the organization in the year 2019. The purpose of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative is to switch the oral polio vaccine (OPV) with the inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), as OPV consist of live, weakened poliovirus while the IPV consist of inactivated poliovirus. This initiative is projected to drive the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth over the forecast period.

Many countries are taking initiatives for eradication of rabies from their countries. For instance, Ghana Health Service initiated a polio vaccination drive to immunize over two million, three hundred and sixty-two thousand four hundred and three children born between 2016 and February 2018, under the IPV campaign, in order to control the polio outbreak in Ghana. Furthermore, Ghana government launched a rabies prevention project in 2018, in which many dogs were immunized for rabies and the population was educated on the importance of rabies vaccination.

Many non-government organizations around the world are creating awareness as well as providing low cost immunization to the population, which are projected to drive the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth over the forecast period. For instance, many low income countries population, who cannot afford the total cost of vaccination are supported by an external source for providing vaccination to the population. For instance, Gavi, the vaccine alliance, is an organization that running since a decade and its mission is to protect the world population from life-threatening epidemics by providing them proper immunization. They obtain their mission with the help of some partners such as World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF), The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, vaccine manufacturers, research agencies, and others. In case of Poliomyelitis, Gavi organization supports 71 low income countries by providing them IPV at low cost. These countries receive cost effective treatment under Gavi Organization. For instance, in the U.S., the total cost of complete immunization of a child and adult comes around US$ 1,100, while the countries under Gavi receive the same set of vaccine for US$ 28. Thus such non-government organizations support the manufacturers by growing customer base globally and in turn, contributes to the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth.

• The global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to the growing awareness among the population world-wide. For instance, according to the WHO, 2019, growing awareness among the population and rising polio drives worldwide has led to the eradication of type 2 strain of polio virus globally in the year 2019. Type 2 strain of polio virus was eradicated in the year 2015. Only type 1 strain of polio virus still remains among the population.

• Key players are also involved in the development of low cost IPV. For instance, Nevoline is the Univercells SA automated bio production system for the manufacture of IPV, which was installed at Batavia Biosciences Polio dedicated facility in Leiden, Netherlands. Nevoline manufactures product in a faster, smaller, and closed bioprocessing unit and is environmentally safe. The cost of the IPV manufactured from Nevoline would reduce 5 fold as compared to the currently used process to manufacture IPVs.

• Some of the major players involved in the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market include 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵., 𝗕𝗜𝗢-𝗠𝗘𝗗, 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘂𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝘃𝘁. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗞𝗲𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝗰. 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗞𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗰. 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀, 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗸 & 𝗖𝗼., 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗳𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

