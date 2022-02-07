India Thyroid Function Test Market Will Have Its Revenue Spiking By 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare

India Thyroid Function Test

Thyroid disorders are very common in older people. The risk of developing thyroid diseases increases if you have certain autoimmune diseases. Women in their middle ages are at highest risk of hypothyroidism. Pregnancy puts an extra burden on the body and is a common cause. In fact, 85 percent of pregnant women required additional TSH while pregnant. Treatments for hypothyroidism vary, but your doctor can recommend a course of treatment based on your age, a history of symptoms, and a complete medical evaluation.

India thyroid function test market is estimated to account for US$ 44.5 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 58.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

R&D in life sciences applications is expected to propel growth of India thyroid function test market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics collaborated with the University of California, Irvine, for R&D in diagnostic platforms, life sciences applications, devices, and data analytics.

Moreover, significant growth in the healthcare sector is also expected to propel growth of India thyroid function test market over the forecast period. For instance, the healthcare sector in India is expected to reach US$ 280 billion by 2020, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Medical tourism is significantly contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, in 2015, India recorded 233,918 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical purposes, which increased to 427,014 in 2016 and 495,056 in 2017, according to India Brand Equity Foundation’s January 2019 data.

Increasing geriatric population is also contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, around 20% of the Indian population is expected to age over 60 years by 2050, according to the United Nations April 2019 release.

The cost of thyroid function test is low, which is contributing to growth of the market. For instance, thyroid test in any NABL approved lab costs anywhere between US$ 3.51 to US$ 7.

The prevalence of thyroid disorders is high in India, which is also contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, a study published in May 2018 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology reported that the incidence rate of thyroid cancer in India in women increased from 2.4 to 3.9 and in men from 0.9 to 1.3, a relative increase of 62% and 48% respectively during 2004/05 to 2013/14.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

The TSH segment in India thyroid function test market was valued at US$ 27.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 37.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment in India thyroid function test market was valued at US$ 24.0 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 33.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Limitations of thyroid function tests hinder growth of India thyroid function test market. Currently available thyroid function tests fail to measure the effect of T4 or T3 serum on different speciﬁc target tissues and only measure the total or free T4 and/or T3 and TSH serum concentrations in peripheral blood. These tests.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in India thyroid function test market include, 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐌é𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐱, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 (𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚-𝐀𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐋𝐂.), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞.

