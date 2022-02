India Thyroid Function Test Market Will Have Its Revenue Spiking By 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare

India Thyroid Function Test

Thyroid disorders are very common in older people. The risk of developing thyroid diseases increases if you have certain autoimmune diseases. Women in their middle ages are at highest risk of hypothyroidism. Pregnancy puts an extra burden on the body and is a common cause. In fact, 85 percent of pregnant women required additional TSH while pregnant. Treatments for hypothyroidism vary, but your doctor can recommend a course of treatment based on your age, a history of symptoms, and a complete medical evaluation.

India thyroid function test market is estimated to account for US$ 44.5 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 58.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐“๐ก๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

R&D in life sciences applications is expected to propel growth of India thyroid function test market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics collaborated with the University of California, Irvine, for R&D in diagnostic platforms, life sciences applications, devices, and data analytics.

Moreover, significant growth in the healthcare sector is also expected to propel growth of India thyroid function test market over the forecast period. For instance, the healthcare sector in India is expected to reach US$ 280 billion by 2020, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Medical tourism is significantly contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, in 2015, India recorded 233,918 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical purposes, which increased to 427,014 in 2016 and 495,056 in 2017, according to India Brand Equity Foundationโ€™s January 2019 data.

Increasing geriatric population is also contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, around 20% of the Indian population is expected to age over 60 years by 2050, according to the United Nations April 2019 release.

The cost of thyroid function test is low, which is contributing to growth of the market. For instance, thyroid test in any NABL approved lab costs anywhere between US$ 3.51 to US$ 7.

The prevalence of thyroid disorders is high in India, which is also contributing to growth of India thyroid function test market. For instance, a study published in May 2018 in theโ€‚Journal of Clinical Oncology reported that the incidence rate of thyroid cancer in India in women increased from 2.4 to 3.9 and in men from 0.9 to 1.3, a relative increase of 62% and 48% respectively during 2004/05 to 2013/14.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

The TSH segment in India thyroid function test market was valued at US$ 27.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 37.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment in India thyroid function test market was valued at US$ 24.0 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 33.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐“๐ก๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Limitations of thyroid function tests hinder growth of India thyroid function test market. Currently available thyroid function tests fail to measure the effect of T4 or T3 serum on different speci๏ฌc target tissues and only measure the total or free T4 and/or T3 and TSH serum concentrations in peripheral blood. These tests.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐“๐ก๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in India thyroid function test market include, ๐€๐›๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐›๐ข๐จ๐Œรฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฎ๐ฑ, ๐๐ž๐œ๐ค๐ฆ๐š๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ค (๐’๐ข๐ ๐ฆ๐š-๐€๐ฅ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‚๐จ. ๐‹๐‹๐‚.), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ข๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž.

