N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market To Reach Around US$ 1,495.4 million by the end of 2027 | CAGR: 7.3%

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market

N95 respirators are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the user or wearer from particles or from liquid contaminating the face.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

N95 respirators are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the user or wearer from particles or from liquid contaminating the face. N95 grade medical protective mask is the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering face piece respirators. N95 mask filters at least 95% of airborne particles. Some have also been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health as surgical and are labeled medical respirators, surgical N95, or healthcare respirators. These protect both the wearer and others from the respiratory emissions and protect the wearer from airborne particles. Due the outbreak of COVID-19 (the global pandemic), face masks are becoming increasingly common around the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global N95 grade medical protective masks market are Gerson Company, Hakugen Co. Ltd, Vogmask, Shanghai Dasheng, Kowa Company Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, and Sinotextiles Corporation Limited, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, around the world is expected to propel growth of the N95 grade medical protective masks market during the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, as of 31 January 2022, there have been 373,229,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,658,702 deaths. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks.

Moreover, increasing demand and growing awareness amongst the people about the benefits of N95 grade medical protective masks is expected to boost growth of the N95 grade medical protective masks market. For instance, in January 2020, 3M Company ramped up production of respirators and doubled its global output to 1.1 billion per year, including 35 million N95 respirators per month in the U.S.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the market, due to the increasing demand for N95 grade medical protective masks, as they prevent or slow down the transmission of COVID-19. According to the WHO, mask production needs to be increased by 40% to meet global demand. Moreover, more than 80% of world's population lives in countries were the use of masks is mandatory or recommended in public to curb the spread of the virus.

Key Takeaways:

The N95 grade medical protective masks market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of infections and non-communicable diseases. According to WHO, in 2018, the European region experienced an increase in non-communicable diseases with around 77% of the disease burden, which in turn increased the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks in the region.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the N95 grade medical protective masks market owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19, growing demand for N95 grade medical protective masks, and high prevalence of infections & non-communicable diseases in these regions. For instance, in August 2020, Honeywell added a N95 face mask production line at their Fulgaon facility in India to help support frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders, and government organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

