Paramedical Micro-Pigmentation: Helping People to Conceal Scars, Recover from Cancer and Overcome Trauma
EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the gruelling recovery time after a major accident or illness is never easy. Once the shock of the event subsides, you still have to deal with the after-effects of the emotional trauma and the physical disfigurement. Burn victims, cancer survivors, and those that have bravely fought for their lives after major accidents and illnesses now have a new recourse for reclaiming their lives and concealing the scars that stay behind.
Simone Edney is one of the very few qualified paramedical micro-pigmentation specialists in Australia. She Is talking about this technique as a breakthrough in aesthetic treatment options for anyone that has undergone major physical trauma and wishes to leave the scars, with the pain, behind them. Paramedical Micro-Pigmentation is a form of medical tattooing that is done under stringent medical conditions ensuring that it is completely safe and effective. The procedure is done by depositing micro-pigmentation drops under the skin.
The process can offer colour correction to the skin where achromia has occurred (loss of the correct skin colour). It can also be used to reconstruct shape where contours have been lost due to scarring or surgery, like for example, areola restoration after a mastectomy. Paramedical micro-pigmentation is also used for removing old and unwanted permanent makeup and removing tattoos.
Simone is passionate about empowering people with the option of having this treatment and claiming back their confidence after trauma. Discovering this technique gave her a sense of purpose and inspiration “I had watched a documentary on Basmah Hameed, she is a burns victim and the inventor of the scar camouflage technique. She tattooed her own burns when she no longer had any medical options to help her,” shy says.
“When my best friend was diagnosed with two aggressive types of breast cancer at only 27 years old and needed to undergo a double mastectomy, her experience made me think that I want to help her and people like her to overcome trauma. I began training in permanent makeup and then paramedical micro-pigmentation through the most authoritative in the field, Basmah Hameed. I am now one of a handful of qualified paramedical micro-pigmentation specialists in Australia and my goal now is to train others to help more people.”
Today, Simone is one of the first practitioners to offer the stretchmark camouflage technique in Australia. She is also extending her services beyond just seeing patients, she is offering training to anyone that is interested in doing this work so that this option can become more readily available to the general public. Simone is committed to changing lives and helping trauma victims to claim back their sense of identity. For medical enquiries or to enroll as her student, visit her website at www.trueskinclinic.com.au
Simone Edney
Simone Edney is one of the very few qualified paramedical micro-pigmentation specialists in Australia. She Is talking about this technique as a breakthrough in aesthetic treatment options for anyone that has undergone major physical trauma and wishes to leave the scars, with the pain, behind them. Paramedical Micro-Pigmentation is a form of medical tattooing that is done under stringent medical conditions ensuring that it is completely safe and effective. The procedure is done by depositing micro-pigmentation drops under the skin.
The process can offer colour correction to the skin where achromia has occurred (loss of the correct skin colour). It can also be used to reconstruct shape where contours have been lost due to scarring or surgery, like for example, areola restoration after a mastectomy. Paramedical micro-pigmentation is also used for removing old and unwanted permanent makeup and removing tattoos.
Simone is passionate about empowering people with the option of having this treatment and claiming back their confidence after trauma. Discovering this technique gave her a sense of purpose and inspiration “I had watched a documentary on Basmah Hameed, she is a burns victim and the inventor of the scar camouflage technique. She tattooed her own burns when she no longer had any medical options to help her,” shy says.
“When my best friend was diagnosed with two aggressive types of breast cancer at only 27 years old and needed to undergo a double mastectomy, her experience made me think that I want to help her and people like her to overcome trauma. I began training in permanent makeup and then paramedical micro-pigmentation through the most authoritative in the field, Basmah Hameed. I am now one of a handful of qualified paramedical micro-pigmentation specialists in Australia and my goal now is to train others to help more people.”
Today, Simone is one of the first practitioners to offer the stretchmark camouflage technique in Australia. She is also extending her services beyond just seeing patients, she is offering training to anyone that is interested in doing this work so that this option can become more readily available to the general public. Simone is committed to changing lives and helping trauma victims to claim back their sense of identity. For medical enquiries or to enroll as her student, visit her website at www.trueskinclinic.com.au
Simone Edney
True Skin Clinic
+61400968714 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other