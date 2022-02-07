Global Car Air Purifier Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 4.77 Billion at a CAGR of 18.43%

Car Air Purifier Market is projected to grow USD 4.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.43% during the 2022-2028 period

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car air purifier market size was USD 1.33 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.46 billion in 2021 to USD 4.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.43% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is stated in the report provided by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Car Air Purifier Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the market is fueled by factors such as growing consciousness concerning the adverse impacts of traditional means of transport and surging significance of a pollution-free healthy car environment amid users.

Industry Development

June 2021: BlueAir declared the presentation of its products Cabin P1 and P2i in-car air purifiers. BlueAir appealed that its car air purifiers have been verified to eliminate over 99% of fine particles and motor vehicle exhaust emissions and also have been tested to meet or exceed global standards.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-air-purifier-market-105079





Surge in Air Pollution Phases to Steer Market Growth

Industrialization as well as urbanization is triggering substantial pollutant levels in the environment to increase. Moreover, increase in the number of vehicles being manufactured and utilized is among the considerable reasons for this upsurge in pollution levels. Attributed to this fact, the air quality index is deteriorating and creating health sicknesses in several nations. Governments across the globe are actively taking initiatives to decline pollution present in the environment. Additionally, auto producers are making a contribution toward this initiative by fitting automobiles with high-quality car air purifiers.

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and institute their positions in the market. One such strategy is to unveil novel products by teaming up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-air-purifier-market-105079





Technology Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on technology type, the market is segregated into HEPA, activated carbon, and ionic filter. The HEPA segment presently holds the biggest share in the market. On the basis of vehicle type, it is classified into economical, medium-priced, and luxury. In terms of sales channel, it is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Auto Sector Slowdown amid COVID-19 to Hinder Growth

The decline in the global automotive industry on account of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered supplementary burden for the presently disrupted automobile industry. By measuring the production commotions and supply chain interruptions during the pandemic, this industry is currently facing an unparalleled demand shock navigated by aspects such as modified mobility choices and fluctuations in purchase behaviors and competences of buyers in the post COVID-19 world.





Quick Buy - Car Air Purifier Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105079





Asia Pacific to dominate the market

Asia Pacific held the largest car air purifier market share and stood at USD 0.69 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to develop as the quickest-growing region in the coming years.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the market, out of which Germany holds the first rank in this regional market on account of the fact that prime auto manufacturers are located here.

North America is projected to be placed at the third-largest position in the global market, owing to augmented sales of automobiles and rising consumer demand for protection, accessibility, and luxury features.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-air-purifier-market-105079





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Honeywell International (North Carolina, U.S.)

Sharp Electronics Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Eureka Forbes (Mumbai, India)

Shenzhen Agcen Environmental Protection Tech Co (Guangdong, China)

Koninklijke Phillips NV (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Airbus Electronic Technology Co Ltd (Toulouse, France)

BlueAir (Bucharest, Romania)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-air-purifier-market-105079





Table of Content from Car Air Purifier Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distribution Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape Impact of COVID-19

Global Car Air Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type HEPA Activated Carbon Ionic Filter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Economical Medium-Priced Luxury Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Car Air Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis – By Technology Type HEPA Activated Carbon Ionic Filter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Economical Medium-Priced Luxury Market Analysis – By Country (Value) U.S. By Technology Type Canada By Technology Type Mexico By Technology Type



TOC Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: