Cherry Seed Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% Till 2027 | Cherry Farms Company

The cherry fruit is soft and easy to grind. It is not harmful to humans unless it is crushed or chewed. The pit contains cyanide, a poisonous chemical that can cause serious illness. A small amount of ground cherry seed is not a cause for concern, but ingestion of large amounts can lead to a medical emergency. Fortunately, there are antidotes for cyanide poisoning, which can be treated at home. Although they do not pose a threat to humans, consuming large amounts of a single sour cherry seed can cause serious harm. The food is also a source of cyanide, which is poisonous when consumed in large quantities. As for sour cherries, they should be avoided as well, as the seeds contain an acid that can be toxic if swallowed.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global cherry seed market include Cekirdek Tarim ve Gida San. Tic. Ltd., Sancak IC Ve Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Cherry Farms Company, Shanghai Fairy Valley Industrial, Habay Gida, and Quality Seeds 4 Less.

Drivers

The increasing application of cherry seeds in medicinal supplements to treat diabetes, constipation, dermatological disorders, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) is expected to propel the growth of the cherry seed market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the growing popularity of cherry seed oil in acupuncture and massage therapies is expected to further cushion the growth of the cherry seed market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global cherry seed market witnessed a short-term decline in demand due to the outbreak of the C-19 virus. The crisis-fueled rise in demand for nutrition-based supplements has positively influenced the market. On the plus side, the crisis has given a boost to biologicals, which are proving to be safer, more environmentally friendly, and cost-effective for farmers.

Key Takeaways

The cherry seed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in advanced farming and growing applications in the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, in March 2021, Jungle, a French firm focused on bio-farming, raised around US$ 57 million to boost its manufacturing capacity in vertical farming.

In the cluster of regions, the Asia Pacific region is at the vanguard position for the global cherry seed market at the helm of high cherry seed cultivation, the presence of several agrarian economies, and growing government support for agricultural activities.

In parallel, the North American region has the potential to exceed expectations for the global cherry seed market on account of increasing exports of processed cherry seeds and rising demand for ready-to-eat foods at local eateries.

