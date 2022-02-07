Cathodic Electrodeposition Coating Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 3.3% till 2027 | CMI

Cathodic Electrodeposition Coating Market

Cathodic electrodeposition (CED) is a process of coating an object with a conductive surface attached to a circuit as a cathode by positively charged paint.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Cathodic electrodeposition (CED) is a process of coating an object with a conductive surface attached to a circuit as a cathode by positively charged paint particles suspended in an aqueous medium under direct current. CED coating commonly used for automobile components. This type of coating have many environmental benefits, which makes it an eco-friendly solution for metal finishers. Moreover, most CED coating products have low VOC.

It is the most conventional coating process used in automobile industry. Electrodeposition of primary coating became universal for a modern car paint shop. In CED, the charged parts of the paint emulsion move under electrical forces to Anode or Cathode. It is typically used in applications where UV durability and corrosion resistance on ferrous substrates are desired.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cathodic electrodeposition coating market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF Coatings Gmbh, B.L Downey, KAPCO Manufacturing Inc., Dornauer-Grillitsch GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Kyoei Vietnam Co., Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., and Nippon Paint Holdings Ltd., among others.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3698

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing production and sales of commercial vehicles around the world is expected to boost growth of the cathodic electrodeposition coating market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. It was the seventh-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in 2019.

Moreover, increasing demand for cathodic electrodeposition coating and increasing investment by market players is expected to augment the growth of the cathodic electrodeposition coating market. For instance, in July 2018, TCI marked its 30th anniversary by strengthening its ability to offer customized support to customers through targeted investments. The company plans to concentrate on innovative coatings solutions and superior performance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive industry. Symptoms include manufacturing interruptions across Europe, a disruption in Chinese parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants in the United States. The industry is experiencing intense pressure due to manufacturing interruptions, disruption in parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants.

Key Takeaways:

The cathodic electrodeposition coating market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of various strategies by market players. For instance, in December 2019, BASF planned to invest in its coatings site in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province in South China, by constructing a new facility to increase production capacity of automotive refinish coatings.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the cathodic electrodeposition coating market owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry, increasing production & sales of commercial vehicles, rise in demand for automotive refinish coatings, and presence of major players in these regions.

For instance, according to European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, in Europe, passenger car registrations went up by 8.0% to 11 million units during the first nine months of 2021. Moreover, US auto plants manufactured around 4.8 million passenger cars from January to September 2021, or 10.8% more than during the same period in 2020.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3698

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.