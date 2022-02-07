Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Till 2027 | Toyobo Co. Ltd., Biotopia Co. Ltd.

Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market

Mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs) are a glycolipid class of bio surfactants produced by a variety yeast and fungal strains that exhibit excellent biochemical.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs) are a glycolipid class of bio surfactants produced by a variety yeast and fungal strains that exhibit excellent biochemical and interfacial properties. Moreover, excellent frothing, emulsification, and dispersing properties under variable temperature ranges have made these lipids gain momentum in various commercial and industrial applications, such as personal care, chemical, food, agricultural, household detergents, pharmaceutical and textile.

MELs offer superior biodegradability and reduced toxicity. Novel innovative techniques and optimized cultivation conditions have allowed companies to yield MELs on a profitable scale and reap advantages of green bio-surfactant technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market are Damy Chemicals Co. Ltd., Biotopia Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Kanebo Cosmetics (Formulator).

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3692

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for MELs across the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel growth of the mannosylerythritol lipids market during the forecast period. Owing to its excellent bio-chemical properties, MELs are used to treat microbial infections, schizophrenia, and dopamine metabolic dysfunction diseases. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder affecting 20 million people worldwide.

Moreover, increase in demand for biodegradable and ecofriendly products, rising demand for bio-based products due to rise in awareness about bio-based products, and favorable regulatory outlook is expected to augment growth of the mannosylerythritol lipids market. For instance, in July 2021, the World BioEconomy Forum announced the launch of World Bio-product Day as the part of the Forum’s campaign to enhance and increase awareness of the importance of bio-based products for the protection of the planet.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought businesses across various end-use industries to a halt, restraining the growth of the market. The decline in the demand and consumption of MELs due to slow production and manufacturing is expected to hinder growth of the market. However, the market is expected to pick up its pace with the relaxations in lockdown.

Key Takeaways:

The mannosylerythritol lipids market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for household detergent. For instance, in October 2019, BASF planned to increase the production of alkyl polyglucosides (APG), a non-ionic surfactant, from 20 kiloton to 30 kiloton, to meet the growing demand for the household detergent and personal care products.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the mannosylerythritol lipids market owing to the increasing demand for MELs form various end-use industries, increasing demand for bio-based products, rise in demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable products, and increasing application of mannosylerythritol lipids in oil industry. For instance, as per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. crude oil production reached around 11.283 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2020.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3692

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.