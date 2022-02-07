Mens Underwear Market Growth with 5.8 % CAGR Predicted till 2020 - 2027 | Hanesbrands Inc.

Mens Underwear Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Men's underwear is essential for keeping the genital area clean. Underwear sits close to the body and is therefore important to choose carefully. If the underwear is uncomfortable, users need to look for another pair. Common signs of underwear that is too small or too large are leg bands digging into the thighs, elastic on the waistband. While some men are against wearing underwear, many men still find it helpful. It is a good way to protect the genitals from bacteria, reduce skin irritation, and protect against infections. Long boxers are great for guys who want more leg coverage and have larger thigh circumferences.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S. men's underwear market include Naked Brand Group Inc., Perry Ellis International Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Ramblers Far, Inc., RibbedTee Company, Under Armour, Inc., J.C. Penney Corporation Inc., Iconix Brand Group Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Jockey International Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, and Hanesbrands Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of the male population in the United States is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. men's underwear market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census, in 2020, around 49.48% of the total population in the U.S. was male. Men's underwear is made from a variety of fabrics, including cotton, modal, and lycra. Cotton and lycra are the most comfortable and breathe well. Wool is good for people in cooler climates, but it can be tough on sensitive skin. Synthetic materials are the best choice for travel and athletic activity. The increasing launch of new male underwear products in the U.S. market is estimated to propel the growth of the U.S. men's underwear market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid spread of the virus led to lockdown measures in several nations, which affected the growth of the U.S. men's underwear market significantly. Moreover, transport restrictions, the closing down of shops, and disruptions in supply for raw materials also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S., such as chlamydia is expected to dominate the growth of the U.S. men's underwear market. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, annually around 3 million cases of chlamydia happen in the U.S.

High expansion of clothing stores in the U.S., is assessed to augment the growth of the U.S. men's underwear market. For instance, according to National Retail Federation, currently, there are around 96,000 clothing stores in the U.S.

