Secure Web Gateway Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 12.8 Billion Globally By 2026: IMARC Group

Secure Web Gateway Market

The market value is expected to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Secure Web Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global secure web gateway market size reached US$ 4.60 Billion in 2020. A secure web gateway (SWG) refers to network protection that provides on-site and cloud-based solutions against cyber threats. It consists of various components such as security technologies, antivirus, URL filtering, HTTP inspection, data loss prevention, and application control. In recent years, SWG is gaining traction as it safeguards various organizations from malicious web traffic, virus, or malware. It also monitors suspicious applications and websites through web-based requests and prevents unauthorized traffic from breaching the network. As a result, SWG is utilized to protect remote workers and combat any threat to data and information security.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market Trends:

The global secure web gateway market is primarily driven by the growing internet penetration and the increasing number of cyber-attacks that have necessitated an end-to-end holistic security solution. The rising demand for protection and security for end-user data from web-based threats across organizations has also resulted in the escalating demand for SWG solutions. With the growing work from home culture, various enterprises are also employing these gateways to prevent data leaks and filters and detect malicious codes. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities have enabled several organizations to develop 7-layered traffic inspection that allows users to frame a set of rules to control which programs can or cannot access LAN (Local Area Network) and the internet, unlike traditional firewall. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

• A10 Networks Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

• F5 Inc.

• McAfee LLC

• IBM

• Microsoft Corporation

• NortonLifeLock Inc.

• Trend Micro Inc.

Secure Web Gateway Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, organization size, and vertical.

Market Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

o Threat Protection

o Access Control

o Data Protection

o Others

• Services

o Training and Education

o Consulting Services

o Professional Services

o Ohers

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2014-2019)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

