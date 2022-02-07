Submit Release
Upon High Royal Instructions, Morocco Announces Support for Saudi Arabia's Bid to Host Expo 2030

MOROCCO, February 7 - Upon the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom of Morocco has decided to support the bid of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh, said the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad in a release.

This support is in harmony with the distinguished relations that bind the Kingdom of Morocco and the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and within the framework of the bonds of sincere brotherhood between HM King Mohammed VI and his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Saudi Crown Prince, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in accordance with the tradition of continuous solidarity, active cooperation and unwavering and mutual support between the two brotherly countries, the release added.

