Breath Analyzer Market to Reach USD 1,987.1 Million by 2028 - Strict Government Action against Drink and Drive Cases Augmenting the Large Demand for Breath Analyzer in the Market – Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Breath Analyzer Market finds that the factors such as stringent government regulations, growing use of Breath Analyzer in detecting various diseases and increasing alcohol & drug abuse cases are accelerating the growth of Breath Analyzer Market in the coming years. The total Global Breath Analyzer Market is estimated to reach USD 1,987.1 Million by 2028, up from USD 550 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy), by Application (Drug Abuse Detection, Alcohol Detection, Other Applications (Medical Applications etc.), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Consumption of Alcohol and Drug Propels the Market Demand

Nowadays, the consumption of alcohol and drugs is increasing in many youngsters, which led to increases the risk related to more than 200 diseases such as, liver issues, cancer and some other diseases. According to National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 14.5 million (nearly 15 million) people ages 12 and older had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2019. In addition, 20% of high blood alcohol content was observed in bitterly injured drivers in a road accident. Thus, this accident has increased the demand for Breath Analyzers. These Breath Analyzer are used to measure the blood alcohol content and monitor the presence of different compounds in a breath sample, which in turn increases the Breath Analyzers Market demand.

Accurate Reading Benefit of Breath Analyzers Propels the Market Demand

Breath Analyzers are mostly used to measure the breath alcohol content. It also provides various benefits such as accurate result, enhance responsibility, testing alcohol content from anywhere and easy to acquire. All these benefits are responsible for augmenting the high demand for Breath Analyzers market in the coming years. With this regard, various market players are started introducing new / advance product in the market, which in turn, boost the market demand. For instance, Y Combinator, an investment company, funded to Sann Tek Labs to work on a new kind of Breath Analyzer. This analyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours. Also, Lifeloc Technologies, a global leader in breath alcohol testing technology, introduced LT7 and LX9 Breath Analyzer. These are US DOT/NHTS approved breath alcohol testers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America holds largest share of the Breath Analyzer Market in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the large presence of market players in this region. Various market players jointly participate to develop innovative product. This is also responsible for bolstering the Breath Analyzers market demand in this region. For instance, Abbott, an American multinational medical devices and health care company, and Intoximeters, leader in breath alcohol testing, introduced SoToxaTM Mobile Test System which is a handheld oral fluid roadside testing solution that rapidly and reliably detects recent drug use.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth of the market during the forecast period. This surge is mainly attributed to the rising research on the medical applications of Breath Analyzers, rising consumption of alcohol and advancement in the Breath Analyzers technique. In addition, rising number of drink and drive cases is one of the major factors that propelling the growth of Breath Analyzer Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Breath Analyzer Market:

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Intoximeters, Inc., Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd, BAC track, Drager werk AG & Co. KGaA are the major companies operating in Global Breath alyzers Market.

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: Dräger announced that the Dräger's Drug Test 5000 (DDT5000) and Dräger Drug Check 3000 (DDC3000) received best overall performance ratings in an evaluation report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

Dräger announced that the Dräger's Drug Test 5000 (DDT5000) and Dräger Drug Check 3000 (DDC3000) received best overall performance ratings in an evaluation report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). June, 2020: AK Global Tech Corporation reported that Breath Analyzer shows the high false positive readings of +0.012BAC% up to +0.018BAC%, even when you test a brand-new device without drinking. This is because the active ingredient of ethyl alcohol in hand sanitizer may affect the sensor sensitivity of Breath Analyzer.

AK Global Tech Corporation reported that Breath Analyzer shows the high false positive readings of +0.012BAC% up to +0.018BAC%, even when you test a brand-new device without drinking. This is because the active ingredient of ethyl alcohol in hand sanitizer may affect the sensor sensitivity of Breath Analyzer. January, 2020: ACS announced the positive results of recent research towards the development of non-intrusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to screen for cannabis impairment.



This market titled “Breath Analyzer Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 550 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,987.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Technology

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy Application Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Other Applications (Medical Applications etc.) Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: