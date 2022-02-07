Wearable Electronics Market Share, Growth Statistics, Size, Forecast Report 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Global Wearable Electronics Market to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wearable Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global wearable electronics market reached a value of US$ 40.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026. Wearable electronics refer to smart devices incorporating computers and advanced electronic technologies. It enhances the user's experience as well as their day-to-day activities. It is widely used across various industries, such as healthcare, entertainment, fitness and sports, textile, and others.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Wearable Electronics Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by rapid technological advancements in wearable electronics. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards sophisticated gadgets is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices is significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of advanced wearable electronics in medical applications is providing a boost to market growth. In line with this, the growing product demand for efficient monitoring of health and activity of users is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Additionally, these products enable efficient operations in warehouses and logistic chains, thereby providing an impetus to market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Sierra Wireless SA
Apple
BAE Systems
Carre Technologies
Fitbit
Garmin
Google
Kopin
LG Electronics
Market Breakup by Product:
Smart Bands
Smart Watches
Smart Clothing
Smart Glasses
Head Mounted Displays (HMD)
Market Breakup by Component:
Networking and Positioning Components
Power Supply Components
Sensing Components
Optoelectronic and Display Components
Control Components
Interface Components
Market Breakup by Application:
Healthcare Applications
Consumer Applications
Sports and Fitness Applications
Industrial and Commercial Applications
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
