Active Optical Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2027

The global active optical cable market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that is used to receive and boost signals through fiber optical cables. It makes use of electrical and optical fiber between the connectors to improve the performance of the cable. It consists of multi-mode optical fiber, a transceiver, a control chip, and modules. The technology relies on different protocols like InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet for data transmission. AOC is lightweight and less bulky, which offers various advantages, including a small bend radius for easy installation and reduced power consumption. As a result, it is increasingly employed as an alternative to copper cables in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. AOC also finds application across telecommunication, consumer electronics, and personal computing sectors.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Active Optical Cable Market Trends and Drivers:

The global AOC market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as network-function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN). Commercial enterprises are generating a massive amount of data on a regular basis, thereby increasing the demand for AOC with high bandwidth and speed.

Besides this, AOC is gaining traction as it provides better performance and enhanced reliability, eliminating the need for external optical transceivers and higher resistance to electromagnetic interference. In addition to this, governments of different countries are implementing various initiatives to improve the network infrastructure, which has escalated the demand for AOCs.

Moreover, technological advancements in fiber optics technology coupled with the minimized errors and cost-effectiveness of AOCs are anticipated to facilitate market growth in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Active Optical Cable Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Broadcom Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, II-VI Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity and The Siemon Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, connector type, technology and application.

Breakup by Connector Type:

• QSFP

• CXP

• CDFP

• CFP

• SFP

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• InfiniBand

• Ethernet

• HDMI

• DisplayPort

• USB

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Data Center

• High-Performance Computing

• Personal Computing

• Digital Signage

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

