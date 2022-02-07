Protein Engineering Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Vendors, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global protein engineering market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Protein engineering represents the process of changing a protein sequence to achieve the desired result. It involves synthesizing new proteins, amending the existing arrangement of proteins, using recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid technology to alter amino acid sequences, etc. Protein engineering is commonly utilized to produce enzymes in large quantities for usage in industrial settings. Consequently, it is widely adopted by pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, etc., across countries.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global protein engineering market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Protein Engineering Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing investments in the synthetic biology sector and the increasing focus towards protein-based drug development are among the primary factors driving the protein engineering market. In line with this, the shifting preferences among consumers from non-protein drugs to protein therapeutics, owing to the associated positive clinical outcomes, are further propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of protein-deficient diseases is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the extensive applications of protein engineering in the agrochemical sector to generate enzymes with enhanced functionalities to increase the crop yield are also augmenting the global market.

Furthermore, the introduction of recombinant monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the elevating utilization of monoclonal antibodies to treat several ailments, including cancer and autoimmune diseases, are positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating demand for personalized medicines and the inflating need for biosimilars and biologics are projected to bolster the protein engineering market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Protein Engineering Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abzena Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Codexis Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product & services, protein type, technology and end user.

Breakup by Product & Services:

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Services and Software

Breakup by Protein Type:

• Insulin

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Coagulation Factors

• Vaccines

• Growth Factors

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Irrational Protein Design

• Rational Protein Design

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

