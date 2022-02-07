Enterprise Information Archiving Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 14.10% during 2022-2027

The global enterprise information archiving market reached a value of US$ 6.51 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market reach US$ 14.91 Billion by 2027.

Enterprise information archiving (EIA) refers to advanced software that provides a centralized data archive for managing user messaging content, including email, instant messaging (IM), and short message service (SMS). It also assists in storing and archiving other types of content, such as files, website content, and data stored in enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) platforms. Moreover, it enhances user productivity, reduces costs, helps achieve compliance goals, and provides instant access to archived email and files. As a result, EIA has gained immense popularity among enterprises and organizations for content indexing, retention management, e-discovery and classification, and data reduction across different content types.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Enterprise Information Archiving Market Trends and Drivers:

The global enterprise information archiving market is primarily driven by the increasing volumes of data generated due to rapid business expansion. Additionally, the implementation of regulatory standards by governments of various countries mandating enterprises to store electronic data for audit and investigation purposes has augmented the product demand.

Furthermore, several key players are developing innovative cloud-based EIA solutions with advanced threat protection and tamper-proof archiving to manage data effectively. Along with this, the growing need for protection against data loss, corruption, and security threats has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the widespread cloud adoption, reduced storage costs for EIA, rising instances of data breaches, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Atos SE, Barracuda Networks Inc., Global Relay Communications Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., Smarsh Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC and ZL Technologies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Content Types

o Database

o E-mail

o Social Media

o Instant Messaging

o Web

o Mobile Communication

o File and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS)

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Training, Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Manufacturing

• Others



Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

