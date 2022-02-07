Compressor Rental Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026

Compressor Rental Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the compressor rental market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Compressor Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global compressor rental market reached a value of US$ 3.06 Billion in 2020. Compressor rental is a service that enables renting of a compressor for a predefined period. It is widely utilized by industries, including mining, manufacturing, power, and chemical. At present, it is gaining immense traction around the world as it saves capital expenses and helps keep the production operations smooth and consistent.

There is currently a rise in mining activities worldwide on account of the escalating demand for precious metals, such as silver, gold, and platinum. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is a rise in the utilization of compressor rental solutions in the healthcare and oil and gas industries across the globe. This can be accredited to the benefits of renting, such as reduced additional repair costs. Furthermore, the increasing application of compressors in concrete spraying, piling, blasting, and operating pneumatic tools in the construction sector is positively influencing the demand for compressor rental services. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the compressor rental market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Acme Fabcon India Private Limited

Aggreko Plc

Ar Brasil Compressores Ltda

Ashtead Group Plc

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand US Trane Holdings Corporation (Trane Technologies Plc)

Ramirent Finland Oy (Loxam)

United Rentals Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Rotary Screw

Reciprocating

Centrifugal



Breakup by Compressor Type:

Air Compressor

Gas Compressor



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Power

Manufacturing

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

