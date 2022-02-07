Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Industry Size, Share, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2027

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market reached a value of US$ 385.5 Million in 2021. IMARC Group expects market reach US$ 605 Million by 2027.

Artificial cornea and corneal implant refer to the surgical materials used to replace parts of the damaged cornea with healthy corneal tissue using a wide range of surgical techniques. It is designed for long-term vision restoration and is performed to treat keratoconus, infectious keratitis, corneal ulcers, and Fuchs dystrophy diseases. The implants are commonly available in synthetic and biosynthetic variants, which are manufactured with polymer plastics and silica materials.

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market reached a value of US$ 385.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 605 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of corneal infections and eye-related disorders among individuals. Besides this, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to these ailments is also contributing to the market growth.

In addition, the market is propelled by the increasing preference for penetrating keratoplasty procedures as these procedures involve full-thickness corneal transplantation, which aids in treating ecstatic corneal diseases. Apart from this, the rising number of artificial cornea and corneal implants to treat cloudy cornea caused by prolonged screen exposure represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, several key players are introducing innovative product variants, such as three-dimensional (3D) printed artificial corneas that offer enhanced biocompatibility and customizability. This, coupled with the significant improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of various government initiatives, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advancing Sight Network, AJL Ophthalmic S.A., Aurolab, Corneat Vision Ltd, EyeYon Medical, Florida Lions Eye Bank, Keramed Inc., L V Prasad Eye Institute, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, Mediphacos, Presbia PLC and San Diego Eye Bank.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, transplant type, disease indication and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Human Cornea

• Artificial Cornea

Breakup by Transplant Type:

• Penetrating Keratoplasty

• Endothelial Keratoplasty

• Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty

• Keratoprosthesis

Breakup by Disease Indication:

• Fuchs' Dystrophy

• Fungal Keratitis

• Keratoconus

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

