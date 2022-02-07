Catamaran Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027 || African Cats , Alumarine Shipyard , Seawind

Catamarans are multi-hulled boats that are considered as luxury cruising yachts.

Catamarans are multi-hulled boats that are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans offer multiple advantages such as enhanced stability, speed, and manoeuvrability over other marine alternatives such as boats, yachts, and mono-hulls. This has led to high adoption of catamarans for various applications including sports and recreational purposes. The average speed of catamarans is 300 nautical miles (560 km) per day, which can be as much as 400 nautical miles for sporting events. Catamarans provide ample space and improved stability, due to support from two hulls, high speed, level sailing due to lack of heeling, and safety. These major benefits led to the growth of the catamaran market during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

African Cats., Alumarine Shipyard, Bavaria Catamarans, Beneteau Group, Catana Group, Fountaine Pajot, Grup Aresa Internacional, Incat Crowther, LeisureCat, Outremer Yachting, Robertson & Caine, Seawind, Sunreef Yachts, Voyage and World Cat.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the catamaran market are rise in cruising and racing events and increase in demand for powered catamaran. However, environmental issues and adverse weather conditions hamper the growth of the automotive catamaran market. On the other hand, advancement in terms of engine powered ships and improved stability and increase in demand for water sports activities will fuel the demand in the market.

Rise in cruising and racing events

Rising boating participation by adults and development of the tourism industry has increased the demand of the market. Moreover, rise in cruising and racing events has enhanced the demand for catamaran in the market. This leads to the growth of the automotive catamaran market in near future.

Increasing demand for powered catamaran

Catamaran type such as sailing catamaran is relatively growing at steady pace as compared with powered catamaran. High demand for powered catamaran is due to their efficiency, reliability, and increased space. This leads to the growth of the automotive catamaran market in near future.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of catamaran market share.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the catamaran market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

