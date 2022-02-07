Submit Release
On Speculations of a 'Ping-Sara' Tandem

February 7

With all due respect and not taking anything away from Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, I intend to stick it out with my Partner, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, as my running-mate all the way.

I believe Mayor Sara feels the same way about her presidential candidate.

That said, let me reiterate that the LACSON-SOTTO tandem remains committed to uplift the lives of Filipinos by fixing the ills of government (Aayusin ang Gobyerno, Aayusin Ang Buhay ng Bawat Pilipino) and by going after thieves, especially those in government (Uubusin ang Magnanakaw).

