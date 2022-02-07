Dr. Mario Gonzalez: Aesthetics can be added to the body with BBL

Dr. Mario Gonzalez Dr. Mario Gonzalez

Dr. Mario Gonzalez gave important information about one of the most dangerous aesthetic procedures, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the popular destinations in plastic surgery, Mexico's famous plastic surgeon Dr. Mario Gonzalez gave important information about one of the most dangerous aesthetic procedures, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Pointing out that BBL can add aesthetics to the body, Gonzalez said, "The patient's expectations, health history and possible risks should be considered together in butt aesthetics." said.

Experienced Mexican plastic surgeon Dr. Mario Gonzalez made evaluations about the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure. Pointing out the increase in liposuction and BBL demands, especially during the pandemic period, Gonzalez pointed out that according to a study, butt lift demands increased by around 80 percent between 2019 and 2020. “Women's demands are changing according to trends in plastic surgery.” Says Gonzalez, “Many women want a bigger butt and turn to plastic surgeons to improve their hip appearance. To respond to these demands, we apply Brazilian butt design. We are redesigning the look of the hip area. We give an aesthetic appearance to the butt area in accordance with the expectations of the patient.” recorded his words.

“BBL provides a balanced aesthetic”

Giving information about the Brazilian butt lift procedure, Gonzalez said, “Aesthetics can be added to the body with BBL.” he said, “The BBL procedure basically refers to the processes of removing the excess fat layer from the abdomen, arms, inner thighs or any other place with liposuction and injecting it into the hip area to give the butt an aesthetic appearance. The popular name of the procedure is known as 'Brazilian Butt Lift'. This procedure thins the area of ​​the body where the fat is removed, while also increasing the size of the butt.”

Stating that Brazilian buttock aesthetics improves the size and shape of the butt, at the same time, it shapes the areas with excess fat in the body, and shared the following information; “With the new look, our patients are able to achieve greater confidence and better self-esteem. In addition to a more curvy body shape, it is possible to get rid of fat on the abdomen, thighs and sides. In addition, a younger appearance, better body proportion and a more balanced aesthetic can be achieved.”

“BBL is one of the most dangerous aesthetic procedures”

Pointing out that BBL has some risks, the plastic surgeon said, “Some data show that butt lift aesthetics is one of the most dangerous aesthetic procedures. This risk is usually due to fat embolism or fat embolism syndrome. In this regard, fatal cases have been reported. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (Baaps), one in every 3,000 BBL surgeries results in death. For this reason, the patient's expectations, health history and possible risks should be considered together in buttock aesthetics. recorded his words.

Dr. Emphasizing that buttock aesthetics should be performed by plastic surgeons who are experts in their field, Mario Gonzalez said, “BBL deaths usually occur as a result of incorrect technique. The biggest problem with injecting fat into the hip is that the butt contains many large blood vessels. If fat is accidentally injected into these veins, that fat can spread throughout the body and reach the lungs, causing a fatal pulmonary embolism (clot). For this reason, the plastic surgeon should adjust the amount of fat injected into the buttock and the injected place well. used the phrases.

“Mexican surgeons are preferred for BBL”

Dr. Gonzalez said Mexico is one of the popular destinations for the BBL. Stating that patients from different countries mainly prefer Mexico for BBL, he said, "The presence of plastic surgeons who are experts in this field in Mexico, where more cost-effective BBL is offered compared to other countries, is an important reason for preference." said. Experienced plastic surgeon, “We have an experienced medical team. We have an experienced medical team for Brazilian Butt Lift aesthetics.” added his words.

Dr. Who is Mario Gonzalez?

Dr. Mario Gonzalez has outstanding skills and knowledge in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Guadalajara. It provides aesthetic surgery services within the framework of the high quality standards of the Mexican Plastic Surgery Council. It operates an honest process in evaluations to provide the best results to its patients. He received training in various prestigious high-specialization hospitals in the country and abroad. He demonstrates his skills in plastic surgery, aesthetic surgery and reconstructive surgery in his clinic, which is approved by the Mexican Plastic Surgery Council. “Cirujano Plastico Certificado (CMCPER – 2195) certified Dr. Mario Gonzalez is a member of the Mexican Society of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (AMCPER), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), and the Mexican Aesthetic and Reconstructive Society.