FlokiPup Token – The next meme cryptocurrency moonshot

Based on Elon’s pup, FlokiPup is the next meme cryptocurrency set to explode. Certik audit is done, a P2E game similar to Nintendogs is being developed, and a new marketing team is in place to take FlokiPup to the moon.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world is changing every day. We have seen many successful new cryptocurrencies exploding like DOGECOIN & SHIBA INU. The growth of the crypto market is providing ordinary investors with exponential returns and more unique opportunities to grow their wealth. FLOKI is one of the latest success stories growing to 3.5 billion market cap at it’s peak, which gave holders who invested in July 2021 a 200x return on their investment.

FlokiPup is the first project in the DeFi space that adopted Elon Musk's pup as a meme and keeps adopting it as Elon posts pictures of his dog. The aim is to grow naturally alongside with Elon's pup as well as developing a P2E Metaverse game and a DEX.

FlokiPup is all about giving to the world and the community that evolves around it and holders are rewarded with reflections in the form of extra FlokiPup tokens with every Buy/Sell Transaction. With every successful project utility needs to be attached to it. Currently FlokiPup is developing a P2E game - an innovative idea that is used to help people in need where users can take care of their FlokiPup and earn FlokiPup tokens as a reward. The gameplay will be similar to Nintendogs, and idea originating from the Tamagotchi minicomputer.

FlokiPup has recently been audited by Certik, and initial liquidity is locked on UniSwap for a 60-month term and cannot be withdrawn by any of its team members. Like FLOKI initially, it has been through a turbulent early period but is now settled with version 3 that was created with future large exchange listings in mind. It also has a new marketing team in place that will help take it to new levels, and updates related to the Play to Earn game including a video teaser is expected to be released in a matter of days.

The FlokiPup team also has a strategy related to future tweets from Elon Musk that can help the token explode in 2022.

Website: https://flokipup.io/


Name: Andrew Brown
Organization: FlokiPup
Phone: (919)341-5109

