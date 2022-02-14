Howard Michael Burnham Gowen Discusses How to Throw a Dinner Party
The dinner party is a classic entertaining staple for hosts and hostesses across the world. But, just like everything else, it has evolved with the rise of each generation. It fell out of favor with Gen X as "too formal", but Millennials are now bringing back the classic dinner party - with some twists of course. Howard Michael Burnham Gowen has gathered his favorite tips and tricks for throwing a flawless, updated dinner party that will keep your guests talking for months.
Don’t Get Stuck in the Kitchen Says Howard Michael Burnham Gowen
When you’re planning your menu, it’s important to consider how long each dish takes to cook and how much attention it needs in the kitchen, advises Howard Michael Burnham Gowen. For instance, risotto is going to require that you be in the kitchen just as everyone else is enjoying cheese and wine and starting the real conversations.
No matter what you choose to serve, you’ll likely have to spend some time in the kitchen preparing, warming, or adding finishing touches. But try to limit the time away from your guests. After all, this is a party, and you should be enjoying it as well.
If you’ve already dedicated yourself to a complex meal, consider moving your guests into the kitchen with you if space allows. This will allow them to watch the food being prepared and hang out with their host. If the thought of everyone watching you cook stresses you out, don’t sweat it! You can throw this party however you want. What’s most important is that everyone has a good time.
Stick to Your Showstoppers
If you’re throwing a dinner party, it’s pretty likely that you’re a foodie, says Howard Michael Burnham Gowen. And as a foodie and amateur chef, it’s likely that you’re drawn to exotic, complicated, and creative dishes. And that’s fantastic - until you start experimenting at your dinner party.
We know that you want to impress your dinner party guests. But trust Howard Michael Burnham Gowen when he says they’ll be much more impressed with a well-executed, simple dish than a failed complex one. Choose dishes that you’ve made before and that you know will turn out well.
If you’re bound and determined to be a cooking maverick, at least practice the dish a few times in the weeks leading up to your dinner party! The night of is not the time to experiment.
