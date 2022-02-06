Jacob Larsen Agency & Associates Insures Side-By-Sides for their Current Market Value and their Custom Accessories

Insurance Agent Jacob Larsen allows UTV owners to get paid back all that they are owed.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Larsen Agency & Associates sells auto, home, business, and life insurance plans, describing itself as a one-stop-shop for all types of insurance. On a mission to save clients the most money by bundling all of their insurance products under one roof, the company also specializes in UTV insurance coverage, with a difference. According to company founder Jacob Larsen, most insurance companies will not pay out for accessories installed on a UTV, they will only pay out the fair market value of the UTV.“By not covering the cost of the added accessories that were installed before the accident, the owner is left out of pocket,” says Larsen, “In my opinion, that’s an unfair practice.”Larsen adds that his typical UTV client has around $20,000 to $45,000 of accessories insured on top of the UTV's current market value, to make sure they will be paid back for both the UTVs value and the value of all those parts they installed on the UTV.Additionally, most insurance companies will not provide insurance coverage if the customer drives on city streets.“Our agency does provide coverage for street legal UTV's which is very important because 75% of UTV owners drive them on city streets, so they need to be covered both on and off road,” he explains.As a UTV owner himself, Larsen enjoys the sport and says he and his team are super involved in the UTV communities in Arizona, attending local events and offering monthly sweepstakes to give back to the off-road community.“Not only do we insure UTV's, we ride with our clients and we know what they do and how they need to be covered, because we’re one of them. You won’t see most insurance agents out in the dirt like us!”The Jacob Larsen Agency includes $3,000 of added accessory coverage in their policies, and have insured SXS's with as much as $75,000 in added accessories on top of the SXS fair market value.For more information, visit the website , the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JacobLarsenAgency , or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jake_larsen_agency/ About the CompanyAs an American Family Insurance agency, Jacob Larsen Agency & Associates offers auto, home, business, and life insurance plans, describing itself as a one-stop-shop for all types of insurance. The agency also specializes in UTV insurance coverage, and unlike most other insurance companies, covers the cost of any added accessories as well as the current market value of the vehicle.