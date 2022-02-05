Polymer Emulsion Market Worth, Size To Reach USD 63.22 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Polymer Emulsion Market Size – USD 37.38 Bn in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%. Product launches and research for eco-friendly polymer emulsion products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Polymer Emulsion Market was valued at USD 37.38 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 63.22 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The study covers polymer-based emulsions, which are further used in various industrial applications like the manufacturing sector, automobiles, paints and coatings, adhesives, etc. Polymers emulsions are preferred over their substitutes, due to their low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) content. An advantage associated with polymer emulsions is, the continuous water phase in it is an excellent conductor of heat, enabling fast polymerization without loss of temperature control.

The rising awareness among the consumers towards opting eco-friendly paints and emulsions, easy storage and development due to the non-flammable nature of polymer emulsions, superior end product quality, low carbon footprint in production activities, has led to the development of the polymer emulsion market. Availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, tight government regulations towards environment protection, some of the polymer emulsion processes being energy-intensive, rising crude oil prices, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2027.

Get PDF Brochure With Latest Innovations@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1689

The following are the key industry participants:

Dow Chemicals (US), Clariant International, DIC Corporation, Mallard Creek Polymers, British Paints, Synthonomer, Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polymer Emulsion market is dominated by Asia Pacific, which has around 35% market share followed by North America and Europe. Changing industry trends and government regulations across the globe are the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

China is dominating the polymer emulsion application with its market share of 45% in the APAC region. This is due to the rapid industrial development that has taken place in the recent years in the country. Production based on economies of scale has a pivotal role in allocating China with the majority market share.

Paints and coatings account for about 40% share in the application of polymer emulsion in the APAC region. The most common type of polymer emulsion used in the APAC region is Acrylic emulsion.

With the growing population, requirement of consumer durables and automobiles is also increasing globally, due to which the polymer emulsion industry growth has accelerated. It is expected that the market growth would continue as per the current trend.

Market for polymer emulsion is highly competitive and the manufacturers compete with each other on the basis of product differentiation via factors such as non-polluting production process, low carbon footprint, competitive pricing.

Strong fluctuations in crude oil prices and strict government regulations towards protection of environment is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1689

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

Read More Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-emulsion-market

Type

Styrene-butadiene

Acrylic

Styrene-acrylic

Vinyl-acetate

Nitriles

Application Type

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1689

Regional Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. To know further details about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us and we will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read More Reports as:

Aroma Chemicals Market Analysis: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aroma-chemicals-market

Platform Chemicals Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/platform-chemicals-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.