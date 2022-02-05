2028 Global Glucose Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glucose Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis by Form (Syrup, Solid), Source (Plants, Animals), Nature (Organic, Synthetic), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed) and By Geography
The Global Glucose Market is accounted for $45.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $72.33 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Glucose is a simple sugar which is an important energy source in living organisms and is a component of many carbohydrates. Glucose practically made imparts sweetness, also acts as a flavor enhancer and texture conferring agent. It is generally used in the production of homogeneous confectionery products such as chewing gums and chocolates. The cosmetic & personal care segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care among the consumers to maintain hygiene, boost self-esteem, and enhance well-being is supporting the growth of the segment. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of a huge customer base and increasing demand for food and beverages products across the countries in the region owing to their large customer base as well as rapid economic development. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR as North America stands strong as one of the most proactive regions in substituting sugar.
Some of the key players profiled in the Glucose Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos S.A., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères, Gulshan Polyols, Pfizer, Inc, Fooding Group Limited, and Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited.
