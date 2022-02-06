Smart Indoor Garden Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness about smart indoor gardening and expansion of the construction sector are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart indoor garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth.

Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances. Smart indoor garden combines small farming units with upgraded technologies to provide effective gardening solutions. Biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, nutrition devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, humidifiers, and other components are part of a smart indoor garden system. Smart air purifiers are also included in an indoor garden, and helps plants to improve their natural phytoremediation effectiveness by inhibiting microbial growth, fine particles, and odors. Smart indoor gardens are increasingly becoming popular in homes, retail stores, and hospitality sector.

Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, US-based Niwa invented a smartphone-controlled growing system, which is a completely linked growing system that uses a mix of hardware and software to aid plant growth.

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.

Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.

Hydroponics segment expected to register steady growth during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption for growing plants by using only water, in a no soil zone.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Floor Garden

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

