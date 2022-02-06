Semiconductor Lasers Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high speed optical network communication is a key factor driving global semiconductor lasers market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Semiconductor Lasers market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

The global semiconductor lasers market size is expected to reach USD 12.74 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, Rising demand for semiconductor lasers in defense sector and increase in research & development activities to improve communications, and increasing applications in healthcare, optical storage, lithography, and displays are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for semiconductor lasers in various applications owing to small size, lightweight, and long service life is contributing to revenue growth of the market. Use of semiconductor materials for light amplification enables production of more advanced semiconductor lasers as compared to conventional lasers. In addition, simple design, compact size, and low cost are driving use of semiconductor lasers in small electrical and optical storage devices such as CD players, and DVD players.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Semiconductor Lasers market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Semiconductor Lasers market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Semiconductor Lasers market:

Coherent Inc., Sharp Corporation, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., ASML Holding N.V., Osram Licht AG, ROHM Co. Ltd., TRUMPF, and Panasonic Corporation.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2021, the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions Tower Semiconductor Ltd., and a leader in secure Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven networks Juniper Networks, made an announcement of Silicon Photonics (SiPho) foundry ready process with integrated III-V lasers, detectors, and amplifier modulators. This combined laser process would undertake optical connectivity in telecom networks along with future applications in AI, LiDAR (Light Detection & Ranging), and other sensors.

Fiber Optic Laser (FOL) segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing use in telecom sector and networks. Fiber Optic Laser does not require expensive optical mirrors unlike other semiconductor lasers, and its long life reduces the need for continual replacements. In addition, fiber optic lasers do not need any moving mirrors to create necessary lasers, which results in reduced operating costs and low maintenance. High cutting speed of FOL machines is another factor resulting in high preference and driving revenue growth of this segment. FOL machines can cut materials such as stainless steel faster as compared to traditional lasers.

In 2020, healthcare segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share, attributed to high beam quality and visible wavelengths of semiconductor lasers. This type of laser enables production of smaller and more lightweight, advanced, and cost-efficient medical devices and instruments. Lasers enable hair removal or nanoparticle-assisted cancer treatments more effectively, as well as tattoo removal.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-lasers-market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fiber Optic lasers (FOL)

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL)

Compact Disc Lasers (CDL)

High Powered Diode Lasers (HPDL)

Red Lasers

Blue Lasers

Green Lasers

Violet Lasers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Optical Storage

Lithography

Healthcare

Defense Research & Development (R&D)

Communication

Display

Sensors

Printing

Other Industrial

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Semiconductor Lasers Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

