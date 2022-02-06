Nano satellite Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Nano satellite Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Nano satellite market size is expected to reach USD 1,336.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period, Rise in demand for Earth observation related applications and increasing number of aeronautics, communications, and satellite development companies are factors driving global nano satellite market revenue growth.

Global Nano satellite Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Nano satellite market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

Nano satellites are miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh less than 10kgs. Nano satellites are more convenient and take less time to build than convectional satellites owing to smaller size. Nano satellites are launched at lower altitudes and cost of launching is also relatively lower. These devices travel at high speed and circle the Earth in a polar orbit. Nano satellites are used for purposes such as remote sensing, land observation, and communication, among others.

Global nano satellite market growth is hampered by factors such as limited access to space and stringent regulations by government agencies and regulatory bodies in countries across the globe. In addition, delay in propagation and shorter operational lifetime are other factors expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/902

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Nano satellite market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Nano satellite research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2021, Redwire Corporation announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terren Orbital, which is a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small and nano satellites and Earth observation solutions. With this agreement, Redwire Corporation will deliver a wide range of advanced components and solutions to Terran Orbital, which will be used in small and nano satellite manufacturing and service offerings.

Earth observation and remote sensing segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to ability of these satellites to gather information over large areas, which will help to characterize natural features or physical objects on the ground.

Government segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Governments of various countries across the globe use real-time data collected from nano satellites for various operations such as scientific research, biological experiments, and others.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

ACC Clyde Space, GomSpace A/S, ISISPACE Group, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Alen pace, Axelspace Corporation, NanoAvionics, Planet Labs PBC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Sierra Nevada Corporation, EnduroSat, Sky and Space Global Ltd., and The Boeing Company.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nano satellite market on the basis of mass, application, end-use, and region:

Mass Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

1kg-3kg Nano Satellite

4kg-6kg Nano Satellite

7kg-10kg Nano Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiments

Technology Demonstration and Verification

Academic Training

Mapping and Navigation

Space Exploration

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Government

Civil

Commercial

Military

Academic

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-satellite-market

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

PCB Design Software Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-pcb-design-software-market

Top 10 Military Robotics Companies In The World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-military-robotics-companies-in-the-world

Top 6 Leading Cloud Object Storage Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-6-leading-cloud-object-storage-companies-in-the-world

Top 10 Healthcare Business Intelligence Companies In The World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-healthcare-business-intelligence-companies-in-the-world

Top 9 Globally Renowned Companies Offering Cloud Billing Services https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-globally-renowned-companies-offering-cloud-billing-services

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.