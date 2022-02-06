Metal Foam Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Metal Foam Market Trends – Increasing demand for metal foams from automotive industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metal Foam Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Metal Foam market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

The metal foam market size reached USD 89.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, Rising demand for metal foams in heat exchanger and anti-intrusion bar applications and as a result of superior properties than polymer are key factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, use of metal foams in vehicles and rising demand for cars and electric vehicles is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Use of metal foams enable production of more lightweight vehicles while maintaining structural stability, reduces energy consumption, and boosts fuel efficiency.

However, higher cost of metal foams compared to its substitutes is a factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Gas-filled pores inside the metal foams reduce weight, but a drawback is difficulty maintaining the size and form of pores during manufacturing, as these materials are produced in lower quantities using time and labor extensive methods, which makes it expensive than substitutes.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/904

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Metal Foam market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Metal Foam research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

Aluminum segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period due to rising demand for aluminum foams from the automotive industry. Aluminum metal foams are being used by automotive manufacturers for producing more lightweight vehicles.

Anti-intrusion bars segment revenue is expected to expand rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. These are mostly used in commercial and transport vehicles as it plays an important role in absorbing a large amount of kinetic energy generated due to vehicle crashes and impacts. Metal foam has a high energy absorption capacity, making it an excellent material for anti-intrusion bars.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global metal foam market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players including Aluntum Corp., Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd., among others in countries in the region.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

ERG Aerospace Corp, Cymat Technologies Ltd., Mott Corporation, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co. Ltd., Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Ultramet, Inc., Aluntum Corp., and Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Space Colonies

Floating Cities

Heat Exchangers

Anti-Intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metal-foam-market

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Top 10 Renowned Companies in the World in the Medical Device Connectivity Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-renowned-companies-in-the-world-in-the-medical-device-connectivity-market

Peristaltic Pumps Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peristaltic-pumps-market

Small Cell 5G Network Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-cell-5g-network-market

IoT Chip Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-chip-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.