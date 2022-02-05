North America accounted for the highest market share in the insomnia market

Insomnia Market Overview

The global insomnia market accounted for $4,093 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Insomnia Market to Experience highest market share in North America owing high demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

North America accounted for the maximum contribution to the total revenue generated, owing to the high prevalence rate of insomnia, presence of high disposable income, and high demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Insomnia Market by Therapy Type and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass the effect of restraints. Moreover, technological advancements have led to higher adoption rate and untapped markets in the developing economies are expected to provide new avenues for the growth of the insomnia market in the near future.

Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to therapy type and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The growth strategies adopted by key manufacturers assist in understanding the competitive scenario of the market.

Insomnia Market Key Segments:

By Therapy Type

Non-pharmacological Therapy

Hypnotherapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Medical Devices

Other Non-pharmacological Therapy

Pharmacological Therapy

Prescription Sleep Aids

Over-the-counter Sleep Aids

The key companies profiled in the report include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi India Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., Eisai, Co. Ltd., Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc., Pernix Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and ECR Pharmaceuticals.

