Company Announcement Date: February 04, 2022 FDA Publish Date: February 04, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria Monocytogenes Company Name: The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip Ice Cream

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. of Manchester, CT is recalling specific lots of Batch Ice Cream Brand Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip Ice Cream, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The effected ice cream was distributed to Market Baskets in Mass, Big Y Stores in MA. and CT & Roach Brothers Markets in MA.

The products are packaged in paper 16oz pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors clearly shown on the front. Products are coded with the Date of Manufacture as 1/19/22 and Best By: 7/19/23, found on the bottom of the cup. UPC Vanilla – 837654968505 Ginger- 83765496856- Mocha chip 83765496853

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem."

Consumers who have purchased Batch Ice Cream brand 16oz Vanilla, Ginger, or Mocha Chip Pints with the effected dates are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.