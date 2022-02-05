Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,074 in the last 365 days.

DOH News Release: Free COVID testing available in Chinatown

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and Hawaii National Guard, is providing free COVID-19 testing at HPD’s Downtown Substation Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tests are conducted on a first come first serve basis. Appointments are not accepted. This location has the capacity to conduct 100 tests a day.

Test results are usually available within 30 minutes.

The testing site will remain open through March 11. It is closed weekends and holidays.

Those wishing to be tested are reminded to wear a mask and asked to bring a photo ID.

The Downtown (Chinatown) Substation is located at 79 North Hotel Street in Honolulu.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

 

You just read:

DOH News Release: Free COVID testing available in Chinatown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.