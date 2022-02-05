DOH News Release: Free COVID testing available in Chinatown

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and Hawaii National Guard, is providing free COVID-19 testing at HPD’s Downtown Substation Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tests are conducted on a first come first serve basis. Appointments are not accepted. This location has the capacity to conduct 100 tests a day.

Test results are usually available within 30 minutes.

The testing site will remain open through March 11. It is closed weekends and holidays.

Those wishing to be tested are reminded to wear a mask and asked to bring a photo ID.

The Downtown (Chinatown) Substation is located at 79 North Hotel Street in Honolulu.

For more COVID-19 testing options visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/.

