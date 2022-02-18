Having Suffered an Eye-Opening Panic Attack, Aypril Porter Shares How to Parent Your Child Through a New Perspective
"Parenting the Child You Have" gives a Human Design perspective to parenting that allows for an understanding of the individual child to be their authentic self.
Just because something has always been certain, doesn’t mean it must always be that way. We get to create the life we want to live and choose what we want to pass on to our children,”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aypril Porter, Human Design life coach and published author re-imagines the parent-child relationship through a Human Design perspective in her debut book, “Parenting the Child You Have.” Through the use of Human Design teachings and understanding, Aypril helps readers navigate the unpredictable journey of raising a child that helps parents create a closer, richer relationship with their children.
Through Human Design, we are each unique with our own purpose and components that make us who we are. Porter calls upon parents to recognize this both in themselves and in their children in “Parenting the Child You Have.” This allows parents to be the best versions of themselves for their children and gives them a better understanding of how to raise their children in a way that promotes and celebrates their uniqueness.
“Just because something has always been a certain way, doesn’t mean it must not change. Just because something has always been certain, doesn’t mean it must always be that way. We get to create the life we want to live and choose what we want to pass on to our children,” says Porter.
“Parenting the Child You Have” is available at major book retailers such as Amazon as well as through the GracePoint Publishing Bookstore.
This insightful book helps parents break down the components of who they are as individuals and how they can use that to understand their children in the same way. Porter strives to give children confidence to stand tall in knowing who they are and who they came here to be whilst enabling them to be seen, heard, and valued by their parents to give them a supportive system that helps them navigate the world. As an experienced Human Design life coach, Aypril Porter is passionate about living a life that is centered within who she is and who she is meant to be.
Having suffered an eye-opening panic attack, Porter realized she was not living her authentic life and saw this experience as being a wake-up call to bring her back into alignment with who she truly is. In writing “Parenting the Child You Have,” Porter seeks to move closer to a world where we raise a new generation of children who will always have the support to be who they are where impacts such as panic attacks, shocking diagnoses or stressful events are not needed to realign them with their authentic selves.
“Parenting the Child You Have” is published by Human Design Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the largest Human Design publishing house in the world.
