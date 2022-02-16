Given a 1% Chance to Live, Alexa Carlin's "Adaptable" Motivates Others to Live With Positivity and Purpose as She Does
Take risks. Dream big and then dream bigger. Try something new. Speak up. Stand tall. Go on an adventure. Get lost. Get found. Be goofy. Color outside the line. Just do you,”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexa Carlin, CEO of Women Empower X, keynote speaker and best-selling author is continuing to make waves with her debut title, “Adaptable: How to Lead with Curiosity, Pivot with Purpose, and Thrive through Change.”
Having survived being in a medically induced coma and given a one-percent chance of living, Alexa has strived to live each day with purpose to turn obstacles into opportunities to achieve not only her dreams but to also inspire others to do so as well. Now the CEO of her own company, Women Empower X, Carlin works with women who are entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses with courses, events, workshops and owning her own publishing press through GracePoint Publishing, WEX Press.
“You can’t escape it. You can’t hide from it. So, you may as well do what you want while you are here. Take risks. Dream big and then dream bigger. Try something new. Speak up. Stand tall. Go on an adventure. Get lost. Get found. Be goofy. Color outside the line. Just do you,” says Carlin.
“Adaptable” is available at major book retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Carlin’s best selling book was released in October 2021 and continues to be shared and praised by New York Times best selling authors as well as holding featured spots in magazines. Alexa has kept busy following the success of her book having completed interviews with new outlets such as Insider, Women.com, Sass Magazine and making numerous podcast guest appearances. Now, Alexa is taking to her own podcast as she just announced “The Alexa Rose Show” on the podcasting platform, Callin. The live show allows for Q&A sessions with viewers and guests offering them a chance to be a part of the entertainment, education and inspiration she plans to deliver in her show.
Dreaming big is never a challenge for Alexa Carlin as she became the CEO of her first company at the age of 17 and has not stopped striving to keep up with bigger and better things for her content and delivering her message. Alexa has worked with Fortune Global 500 brands to create content, has been featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Cheddar TV, FOX, ABC, CBS, TEDx and is TikTok verified, among other things. She strives to make a difference in one person’s life each day and continues to put her captivating positivity into the world with each venture she undertakes. Her book gives readers a glance into her perspective and how much it matters to keep following your dreams and to live a hopeful and courageous life in the face of challenges.
“Adaptable” is published by WEX Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, creatives, and empowered women.
