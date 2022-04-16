After Losing 150-Pounds, Mother, Blogger & Now-Author, Heather Strickland Does it All as "Rebel Keto" Cookbook Launches
"Rebel Keto", by Heather Strickland is the all-new sustainable approach to the keto diet that takes the guesswork and the boredom out of going low carb.
"Rebel Keto" sheds light on the lies the '80s taught us about food and how to correct them through Heather's Rebellious Keto insights and recipes.
You’re going to encounter hardship along your journey –that’s inevitable. Whatever you do, don’t stop believing in yourself or your dreams. You are capable of much more than you realize,”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Strickland, creator of the “Word to Your Mother Blog”, health coach, mother and soon to be published author, prepares for the release of “Rebel Keto” , a guidebook featuring over 100 low carb recipes and almost as many ‘80s references to empower readers to make lifestyle changes, with some room for rebellion from standard health book norms.
Having lost over 150 pounds herself, Heather Strickland knows firsthand how it feels to wake up at 35 and not recognize who she sees in the mirror. Since making her lifestyle changes and digging up dirt on the “healthy” lies that led America to an obesity epidemic, Strickland is using her experiences and her charisma to help women who have tried every diet and failed to see results make the changes they need to level up their weight loss and to still have fun while doing it.
“Rebel Keto” is available for presale on GracePoint Publishing’s online bookstore and will be available at all major retail book outlets such as Amazon in April 2022.
Through references to some of your favorite ‘80s films, songs, and trends, Heather turns a health and diet book into a time capsule that reminds readers that going low carb does not mean they have to have low amounts of fun in the process. Inviting her audience to dance like no one is watching during cooking times or to leave the 1985 classic, “The Breakfast Club”, on while waiting for your meal to cool, “Rebel Keto” is not your average recipe book and Strickland designed it that way with rebellious intention.
“You’re going to encounter hardship along your journey –that’s inevitable. Whatever you do, don’t stop believing in yourself or your dreams. You are capable of much more than you realize,” says Strickland, creator of the “Word to Your Mother Blog”, a space where women can learn to eat healthy, make lifestyle changes, receive specialized coaching and take an approach to wellness that Strickland coins as “100% B.S.-free”. Having earned a certification in health coaching, Heather spends her time helping people of all kinds to find the right diet and program that works for them to help them achieve their fitness goals and share in their triumphs of getting healthier while still enjoying what they are eating.
As a mother of three and running her own business, a blog and writing a book, Heather Strickland is full of energy and enthusiasm paired with some Southern charm as she invites readers into her world, something she assure you is anything but fake. Speaking in her book as a friend rather than filling her pages with health jargon and calculations, Strickland stays true to her readers by sharing her experiences and her understanding that dieting is a challenge, one that she is here to see you conquer and to dance with you as if you were Rocky Balboa at the top of the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“Rebel Keto” is published by Empower Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, and creatives.
