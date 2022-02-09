GracePoint Publishing Co-Founders Launch Mastermind Program for Creatives Ready to Answer Their Calling
Michelle Vandepas and Karen Curry Parker are offering their years of experience and knowledge in the realms of publishing and entrepreneurship in new program.
If you’re like most of our clients, you’ve got a vital, ferocious burning at your soul’s center that longs to ignite everything it touched.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GracePoint Publishing’s Co-Founders, Michelle Vandepas and Karen Curry Parker release their latest Creative Mastermind Program aimed at helping creatives across the globe to get their message out in 2022. The “Your Creative Calling Mastermind” is a year long program that coaches, supports and collaborates with members to help them speak their message to the masses through the medium of their choice.
— Karen Curry Parker & Michelle Vandepas
Between both founders, they have written over 20 best selling books, published over 100 books, spoken on TEDx stages and coached thousands of top authors and creatives to amplify their message and build their platform. With over 65 years of combined experience and an understanding of what it means to be a creative, a teacher and an entrepreneur, Michelle and Karen have opened their arms to accepting applications for their Mastermind Program to foster growth for both members and their ideas. They believe all creatives have a calling that leave them restless and in search of a means to share it with the world. It draws them forward to claim what calls to them, to defend it, and to ultimately serve it to bring it forth into the world.
The ”Your Creative Calling Mastermind” program offered through GracePoint Publishing is now accepting applications for its 2022 sessions through the GracePoint Publishing website.
Through weekly coaching sessions, VIP one-on-one time, quarterly implementation days and a supportive community of fellow creatives and entrepreneurs, the “Your Creative Calling Mastermind” helps turn ideas into action with insights tailored to each individual enrolled. From generating leads, putting together media kits, writing sales copy and perfecting stage presence, the program reviews business ventures of all kinds to make sure all questions are answered, and all rough edges are smoothed over.
“If you’re like most of our clients, you’ve got a vital, ferocious burning at your soul’s center that longs to ignite everything it touched. In your mind’s eye, you can see yourself on a stage, or sharing your message in a book or as a sought-after podcast guest or speaker, but you don’t know what to do to fulfil your vision,” says Parker and Vandepas, published authors of over 20 titles, podcast hosts, TEDx speakers and Co-Founders of GracePoint Publishing. Through their lessons and experiences, they lead creatives on a path to achieving their goals and fulfilling their passions no matter what it takes.
The Co-Founders know that the skillset required to be successful in creative industries is not something everyone is born with or has learned (yet). This is mostly attributed to the fact that this is a skillset that is constantly changing and developing as new trends are being set and as new technology makes its way into mainstream media. There are more resources than ever that are available to creatives to help them get ahead in their industries, not having a pulse or an idea of how to navigate or manipulate these resources can be detrimental to the health and success of a business or creative venture. Michelle and Karen work with their clients to ensure they are given the resources, lessons and community they need to build their own platform, launch their podcast, publish their best seller or whatever their creative calling may be.
The “Your Creative Calling Mastermind" program is provided through GracePoint Publishing and GracePoint Matrix and is taught through lessons curated and led by Michelle Vandepas and Karen Curry Parker.
Carly Fahey-Dima
GracePoint Publishing
+1 719-527-1404
email us here