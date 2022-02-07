Best B2B Website Platinum Winner is Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the Platinum Award Winner for Best B2B Website

Maven Collective Marketing is delighted to be the Platinum winner of the AVA Digital Awards honoring excellence in digital creativity, branding and strategy.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVA Digital Awards has rewarded Maven Collective Marketing with the Business-to-Business Website Platinum Award for their outstanding work creating a distinctive website for Orchestry Software.

Orchestry Software (https://orchestry.com), a SaaS start-up, is a complete adoption, change management, governance, provisioning, and lifecycle management platform, launched to make work simple in Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and across Microsoft 365.

Maven Collective Marketing worked with Orchestry Software from day one to align the launch of the new platform with the launch of the brand, website, and position in the software market. Partnering with Etude.Digital on the website design and development of Orchestry’s website, Maven Collective Marketing translated the core concept of ‘WORK MADE SIMPLE’ from the SaaS platform onto the website and into the brand message seamlessly while building a full search engine optimized and engaging web experience that yielded immediate ROI for Orchestry.

“Our work with Orchestry has been a labor of love for this beautifully designed and intuitive platform. Engaging in the software conception phases allowed us to evolve the marketing and messaging as the software platform was developed, which enabled us to plan a strong market entry,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal of Maven Collective Marketing. “Receiving the platinum award for best B2B website from the AVA Digital Awards is a great honor and recognition for our work that we are extremely proud of.”

The AVA Digital Awards began in 1994 as the celebration of the audio-visual arts. To date, the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) has judged more than 300,000 entries ranging from audio and video productions to websites and social media sites. 2022 judges panel are industry professionals who look for individuals and organizations that establish and exceed the competition’s high standards of industry excellence.

This AVA Digital Awards recognizes creative professionals and their outstanding achievements in the concept, direction, design, and production that is part of the evolution of digital communications. Maven Collective Marketing is the platinum winner of the Business to Business Website Based Production category. Only entries receiving scores of 90 to 100, approximately 16 percent of the entries, are awarded the platinum award. This recognition by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals has set a benchmark for Maven Collective Marketing to continuously support B2B technology businesses with knowledgeable expertise that yield measurable outcomes.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the multi-award-winning digital marketing agency trusted by B2B software/software services companies, at each stage of business growth from tech start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Helping businesses redefine their marketing strategies, Maven Collective Marketing enables organizations to thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of B2B software sameness.

Since 2012, Maven Collective Marketing has worked with the Microsoft Corporation, Microsoft 365 Partners, Microsoft Dynamics Partners, and Microsoft ISV Partners to evolve their digital marketing practices to compete in the complex world of online marketing, producing meaningful and measurable ROI for your marketing investment. See how: https://www.mavencollectivemarketing.com