National Real Estate Team Launches New Location in Dallas, TX

The Reynolds Team Network Partners with Dan Harker and The Harker Five Star Team in Dallas, TX

The Reynolds Team Network Announces Their Latest Partnership in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother-Daughter duo, Debbie and Sarah Reynolds, have cast a vision of expanding their homegrown small real estate team across the country. Starting from their local market in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area, they now occupy space in Atlanta, GA; Denver, CO; Richmond, VA; West Virginia; Charleston, SC; and Hampton Roads, VA, including Virginia Beach. Today, they are honored to announce their most recent partnership with Dan Harker, who is coming alongside Keller Williams Dallas Preston Road to create The Reynolds Team Network’s 7th expansion location.

This expansion comes from the Reynolds Team's commitment to generate more opportunities to serve others. Expanding to Dallas, TX enables them to bring their Signature Service and Guarantee Programs to the community, which were created with a core mission to deliver a superior home buying and selling experience to families. Providing an extraordinary level of service to home buyers and sellers allows The Reynolds Team Network to accomplish their biggest mission of giving back to Worthy Causes. The Reynolds Team Network in Dallas is excited to support charities like Children’s Medical Center, which will benefit from a generous portion of the team’s commission being donated on their behalf.

Despite The Reynolds Team Network being a new name in town, the leadership and expertise from proud local, Dan Harker, ensures they are well-prepared to serve the Dallas Market. Dan is honored to have taken over the family business from his mother, Mary Harker. With her training and wisdom, he has guided the organization with the same grace, and will continue to uphold the values that she instilled from the beginning. Dan is an accomplished Realtor with his family business and over 50 years of experience in real estate who shares The Reynolds Team values, a key factor in deciding to become the Expansion Partner in Dallas. He is excited to incorporate The Reynolds Team Network’s training and systems into his real estate business to continue to grow their impact on the industry!

Dan Harker and his team are excited to help families find their dream homes in Dallas! Whether they are moving from out of state, a first-time home buyer, looking to downsize, investing in real estate, or moving up to their next residence, Dan and his team believe their partnership with The Reynolds Team Network will make a significant impact in their community. In addition to a successful career helping people buy/sell homes, Dan has personally coached in the Maps Organization and was a Master Faculty Member at Keller Williams Realty, specializing in coaching agents on listings, buyers, and how to work within a team. He has also been awarded the opportunity to be a Star Contributor for Howard Brinton's Star Power program! When he’s not serving his clients and team, you can find him spending time with his two grown adult children, their spouses, their one grandson, Bennett, and both of their parents.

Like most metropolitan areas, the Dallas market is one in which people are continually moving in and out all year long, making demand for real estate perpetually high. The Reynolds Team Network is proud to be one of the top teams in the nation’s largest metropolitan markets, giving them a huge advantage in navigating Dallas’s dynamic, fast-paced marketplace.

The Reynolds Team Network has had the honor of helping over 7,000 families with their real estate needs, is the #1 woman-led real estate team, #2 in all of Keller Williams out of 180,000 agents, and 2299th on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. If you or someone you know is thinking about making a move, reach out to The Harker Five Star Team Powered by The Reynolds Team Network at 214-380-2495.

This expansion by The Reynolds Team Network also brings great opportunities for those interested in a rewarding career in real estate. They are hiring! If you or someone you know is interested in joining one of the fastest-growing real estate teams in Dallas, give them a call today at 214-380-2495.