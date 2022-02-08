Incenter LLC Partners with The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA)
Company Sponsors Programs to Diversify Real Estate Finance Industry and Open Homeownership to Underserved Borrowers.
Their pledge to NAMMBA’s mission of strengthening the mortgage and finance industry with a more diverse workforce shows they are looking to the future of homeownership in America.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incenter LLC today announced a partnership with The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA)—supporting its comprehensive programs to bring more women and minorities into the mortgage industry. NAMMBA’s initiatives include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion social impact accreditation for Leaders in Lending (ASIL); the Certified Community Lenders (CCL) accreditation for individuals; scholarships; training; networking; and more.
Incenter is a family of 11 companies that optimize mortgage bankers’ performance at all stages of origination, servicing, and investing—from title search/settlement and appraisals to MSR valuation and trading.
“Incenter is pleased to sponsor NAMMBA at such an exciting time for the mortgage industry,” said Nathan Bossers, President, Boston National Title Agency, an Incenter firm. “Our profession offers unlimited economic opportunity for creative and service-obsessed people. We’re thrilled to help make it more accessible to all.”
NAMMBA’s programs are not only aimed at diversifying the housing finance industry; the association hopes to bring in professionals who will advocate for homebuyers who have traditionally been underserved. According to the association, women, Hispanics, African Americans and Asians are expected to become key drivers of the first-time buyer market, with the yet unrealized potential to comprise up to 75% of new homeowners.
“We are proud to be partnering with Incenter,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO J. Tony Thompson, CMB. “Their pledge to NAMMBA’s mission of strengthening the mortgage and finance industry with a more diverse workforce shows they are looking to the future of homeownership in America.”
About Incenter LLC
Incenter ideates and deploys innovative solutions for optimizing business performance in the mortgage and specialty finance industries. The company is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and employs 2,000 professionals across its 11 companies. For more information, please visit www.incenterms.com.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
