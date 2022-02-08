Human Design Thought Leader, Karen Curry Parker, Set to Release Self-Narrated Audiobook for "The Quantum Human"
Karen Curry Parker, a highly respected member of the Human Design community, is set to release her debut audiobook in late February 2022.
Your life purpose isn't your work or what you do. Your life purpose is to be the fulfilled expression of who you came here to be in this lifetime. You ARE your life purpose,"COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 -- Karen Curry Parker, Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing and Human Design Thought Leader, prepares for the release of her debut self-narrated audiobook, "The Quantum Human", expected to guide readers into reclaiming the truth of who they are and how they can live a fulfilled and complete life.
Having authored numerous best selling books focused on helping others to create the life they were destined to live and to find the purpose of their existence, Karen Curry Parker now continues her teaching through expanding on the concepts of Quantum Human Design. Already with an experienced vocal career in hosting three podcasts (“Cosmic Revolution”, “Quantum Revolution” and “Amplify!”), Karen now is lending her voice to speaking her book for readers to feel the importance of their purpose and how to understand the world they are living in.
“The Quantum Human” is available in print and ebook at all major retail book outlets and will be available on audiobook on Amazon and Audible in late February 2022.
Written as a series of teachings meant to help readers understand what’s really happening in the world right now with all of the tension and conflict going on and how they can navigate the changes that come with the new Global Cycle. Karen invites her audience to reprogram their DNA to overcome outdated ancestral programming to help keep their energy frequencies high and to allow them to fully align with the coming changes needed to create a better world.
“Your life purpose isn’t your work or what you do. Your life purpose is to be the fulfilled expression of who you came here to be in this lifetime. You ARE your life purpose,” says Parker, a highly respected member of the Human Design community who developed a system to help explore the relationship between Quantum Physics and Human Design. Multiple news outlets, radio shows and tele-summits have featured her work on their programs and have invited her to speak through presentations and workshops on the concepts shared in her book “The Quantum Human”.
With more than 20 years spent learning and teaching within the Human Design Community, Karen Curry Parker has made a name for herself with her development of Quantum Human Design and how Human Design aligns with the Cosmos to explain what we are here at this point in time to do. She is a firm believer that all individuals are “once in a lifetime cosmic events” that each have a purpose and a reason to live a impactful life that is worthy of their presence. Through these actions, she speaks her message in the audiobook for “The Quantum Human” to call to listeners to not ignore the signs that they have felt calling to them to act on their creative desires, urging them to be a part of the change they want to see in the world.
“The Quantum Human” is published by Human Design Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the largest Human Design publishing house in the world. The audiobook is produced by Number Three Productions, GracePoint’s in-house audio production studio.
