State Fire Marshal’s Office Reminds Tennessean To Learn Burn Prevention Tips When Cooking

NASHVILLE — To raise awareness about the risks of home fires during this winter’s cold weather, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office highlights National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 6-12, 2022) to help protect consumers from home fires and burn hazards.

This year’s theme focuses on preventing burn-related injuries by improving cooking safety in the kitchen. Cooking fires were one of the leading causes for home fires in Tennessee in 2021. By sharing burn-prevention tips, the State Fire Marshal’s Office hopes burn-related injuries and home fires will be reduced this winter when residents are preparing food indoors.

“As temperatures again fall during February, I remind Tennesseans who may be cooking to focus on fire safety in the kitchen in order to prevent dangerous home fires and sustaining painful burns,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley.

To help raise awareness of the importance of avoiding burns, remember the following tips:

Prevent spills due to the overturning of pots, pans, and dishes containing hot food or liquids by using the back burner and turning pot handles away from the stove’s front edge (or any edge where someone could bump into the pot handles).

All appliance cords should be kept coiled and away from counter edges.

Use oven mitts or potholders when removing hot food from ovens, microwave ovens, or stovetops. Never use wet oven mitts or potholders because they can cause scald burns. Replace old or worn-out oven mitts.

Always open heated food containers slowly and away from a person’s face to avoid steam burns.

Prepackaged, microwavable soups are a frequent cause of scald burns (especially noodle soups) because they can easily tip over. Choose prepackaged soups whose containers have a wide base or, to avoid the possibility of a spill, pour the soup into a traditional bowl after heating.

Microwaves can heat unevenly and create hot spots, so avoid using them to heat baby formula or milk.

Young children are at high risk of being burned by hot foods and liquids. Keep children away from cooking areas by enforcing a "kid-free zone" of 3 feet around the stove or any place where hot foods or drinks are being prepared or carried.

Never hold a child while cooking, drinking a hot liquid, or carrying hot foods or liquids.

To learn more fire safety tips, visit tn.gov/fire today.

