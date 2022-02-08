With A Recent Campaign Benefiting O.U.R., My Mommy Goodness Sheds Light on Human Trafficking and Exploitation
Your gift of self-love and self-care can help save a child in slavery and provide aftercare services to get them on their healing journey.”UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Andrea Oberbichler, My Mommy Goodness is a brand that focuses on motherhood and everything in between.
— Andrea Oberbichler
Having dealt with infertility, a mild form of undiagnosed postpartum depression, followed by a move across the world to a new country, her transition to the role of a mother was challenging. Finding comfort in journaling, personal time, and positive affirmations scattered throughout the house in the form of post-it notes, she now devotes herself to creating an uplifting community of support.
Shedding the belief that parenting must be perfect, her brand focuses on moms' mental health and well-being by using techniques that she relied on to become the mother she wanted to be.
Through eco-friendly and thoughtfully designed products, such as candles, bracelets, and journals, each possesses healing messages that transform the way women approach motherhood.
“My Mommy Goodness helps you recharge, stay present, and embrace positivity. To raise loving, kind, and responsible children, we need to raise ourselves first. Take time for yourself and join an uplifting community that shares love without judgment,” says Andrea, founder of My Mommy Goodness.
On a mission to make the world a better place, the brand recently ran a campaign benefiting Operation Underground Railroad to raise awareness about human trafficking and exploitation.
As an organization, O.U.R. does not conduct or participate in U.S based operations. Leaving law enforcement of any kind to the individuals working in that field, they develop relationships with agencies and offer the resources needed to assist in their local efforts.
They currently support operations, such as rescuing children and women caught in predatory situations and trafficking rings, in 28 countries and 48 states in the United States. As a privately run group, they can quickly respond to foreign government requests, institute investigative measures, provide intelligence work, and assist rescue efforts.
“Our goal is to develop long-term relationships with foreign governments and their law enforcement agencies responsible for combatting human trafficking and child sexual exploitation; working closely with O.U.R. Aftercare in anticipation of their rescue,” communicates Operation Underground Railroad as their mission statement.
Continuing the fight for change, they provide the necessary tools to fight human trafficking where there are budget shortfalls.
To help their cause, My Mommy Goodness assists through financial support all year round. Shoppers can buy in good faith, knowing that 5% of every purchase is donated to O.U.R. Helping the world change one sale at a time, Andrea is committed to fighting for the most vulnerable children.
"Your gift of self-love and self-care can help save a child in slavery and provide aftercare services to get them on their healing journey," states Andrea.
To see My Mommy Goodness’s amazing selection of products, visit their shop and social media today and learn more about O.U.R.’s work here.
About My Mommy Goodness
After dealing with infertility, a mild form of undiagnosed postpartum depression, and a move across the world, Andrea Oberbichler, founder of My Mommy Goodness, made it her mission to help women embrace motherhood. By using techniques that she relied on to become the mother she wanted to be, such as positive affirmations and making time for herself, My Mommy Goodness offers a variety of products designed with these techniques in mind. From candles to bracelets and journals, they offer a variety of gifts to make every mom feel special.
About Underground Railroad Operation (O.U.R.)
O.U.R.’s goal is to develop long-term relationships with foreign governments and law enforcement agencies responsible for combatting human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, working closely with O.U.R. Aftercare in anticipation of their rescue. Domestically, they support law enforcement with the necessary tools to fight human trafficking where there are budget shortfalls.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here