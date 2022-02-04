UTAH STATE COURTS LAUNCH EXPANDED ACCESS TO COURT RECORDS ONLINE

Salt Lake City, UT – Utahns can now search public court records online more easily for a $5 fee by going to xchange.utcourts.gov.

Last year, the Utah Legislature passed HB249, expanding access to Xchange, the state’s online portal to public court records. Now, people can access court records by going to xchange.utcourts.gov and paying a $5 fee, which goes toward searches and documents.

“This significantly enhances your ability to access court records” said Ron Gordon, State Court Administrator. “Our team has been working diligently over the past year to make this tool available to the public.”

Members of the public can create an account or they can log in as a guest. A valid email address is required. A person will be charged $.20 for each search and $.50 for each document. Those fees will be deducted from the $5 charged up front. There is no limit on how many times a person can pay the $5 fee. Previously, users had to pay for a monthly subscription to Xchange.

