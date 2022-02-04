PUBLIC NOTICE – Updating Maryland’s Annual Plan

February 4, 2022

UPDATING MARYLAND’S ANNUAL PLAN

Under the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), notice is hereby given that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (the Department) will hold a series of public hearings to develop its new draft Annual Plan update of the State’s Consolidated Plan.

The Consolidated Plan is a five-year planning document required by HUD that sets out Statewide goals and priorities for housing, community development, and economic development activities. Special emphasis is given under the Plan to provide assistance for extremely low, low, and moderate-income persons. In addition to being a planning document, the Consolidated Plan also serves as the State’s application to HUD for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), Housing Opportunity With AIDS (HOPWA) and the Housing Trust Fund (HTF). These funds are used primarily in the State’s rural areas, as many communities, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s Counties, as well as the Cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bowie, Cumberland, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Hagerstown and Salisbury receive funding directly from HUD.

The Consolidated Plan also makes it possible for the Department, public housing authorities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and others to apply for funding under HUD’s competitive grant programs. Local public housing authority Plans must be consistent with the State’s Consolidated Plan, the USDA’s Rural Development housing programs and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits are also coordinated with the Plan. Lastly, while not directly covered by the Consolidated Plan, HUD funding allocations for the Section 8 Certificate and Voucher programs may be made in a way that enables jurisdictions to carry out their Consolidated Plan.

In developing its five-year Plan, the State determined it would focus its resources on four main priorities: Revitalizing Communities, Expanding the Supply of Decent Affordable Housing, Providing Homeownership Opportunities, Reducing Homelessness and supporting services for the disabled and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS. The FY2022 Annual Plan update (which will be for the second year of the current Five Year Plan) will establish one-year goals for these priorities.

FY2022 Annual Action Plan Process

At the time of this notice, nothing has been written for the 2022 Annual Plan update. These hearings are to gather initial input about what should be in the 2022 Annual Plan. DHCD will then write the Draft 2022 Annual Plan, which will be released for 30 days of public comment (including written comment). After the public has had several weeks to review the Draft Annual Plan, a second set of hearings will be held. Additional comments, recommendations, and suggestions will be taken during these hearings (and during the full public comment period), the final version of the Annual Plan will then be submitted to HUD.

With the planning process for FY 2022 currently underway, the Department is inviting residents of Maryland to two virtual public hearings to solicit input for the upcoming plan as required by HUD. The hearings are scheduled for Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:00 pm. Invitation link to the hearing is provided below.

In addition to soliciting public input on community needs for the FY 2022 Annual Action Plan, DHCD is also soliciting input on community needs for HOME funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP). These special HOME-ARP funds can be used to create rental housing, create non-congregate shelter, provide supportive services and tenant-based rental assistance, and increase operating capacity for CHDOs and nonprofits carrying out HOME-ARP projects. Projects funded through HOME-ARP serve certain qualifying populations, including people experiencing homelessness, those at-risk of homelessness, veterans, and survivors of domestic violence.

DHCD will be developing a HOME-ARP allocation plan to submit to HUD as a substantial amendment to the FY 2021 Annual Action Plan. Input and feedback received through the public hearing will be used to help guide the development of the HOME-ARP allocation plan. A public draft of the HOME-ARP plan will be available at a later date.

A copy of the current Consolidated Plan is available on-line on DHCD’s website at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ConsolidatedPlan.aspx . In addition, copies of the plan are available at the following libraries: the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, the Blackwell Library in Salisbury, the Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown, the Lewis J. Ort Library in Frostburg, the Frederick Douglas Library in Princess Anne, and the Southern Maryland Regional Library in Charlotte Hall. A large print version is available at the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Baltimore. Copies of the Consolidated Plan are also available by calling, writing, or e-mailing the address and phone numbers listed below.

Hearings

The State will hold two initial public hearings on the Annual Plan as scheduled below. The virtual hearings are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the hearing they plan to attend.

First Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan & HOME-ARP Plan

Monday, February 14 · 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Google Meet joining info: https://meet.google.com/upe-zmmp-djw Or dial: ‪(US) +1 585-495-2242, PIN: ‪810 569 036#

Second Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan & HOME-ARP Plan

Tuesday, February 15 · 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Google Meet joining info: https://meet.google.com/goa-vjhi-qhi Or dial: ‪(US) +1 813-563-1589, PIN: ‪991 284 675#

Any questions or comments should be directed to me at the address, phone numbers, or e-mail listed below:

Bernice Mensah Director, Housing Economic Research Office Acting Senior Housing Policy Analyst Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development 7800 Harkins Road Lanham, Maryland 20706 (301) 429-7446 or Maryland Relay for the Deaf at 1 (800) 735-2258. bernice.mensah@maryland.gov

# # #