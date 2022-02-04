DUCON is awarded Alumina Handling Package by NALCO for its Refinery expansion at Vizag Port

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (NSE:DUCON)

THANE, MH, INDIA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (“DUCON”) has secured projects in its Bulk Material Handling Segment from National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Central Government Enterprise and a Navaratna.

Ducon will execute Lumpsum Turnkey project with its proven technology for Alumina Handling & Wagon Loading package at NALCO Damanjodi Refinery Vizag Port, India. The Order Value is in the range of INR 125-150 Crore. Ducon has been NALCO’s trusted partner since 2002 and has executed multiple projects. In addition to this new order, Ducon is already executing a project at NALCOs Aluminium Smelter at Angul, Orissa. This is the Second Alumina Handling Project for Ducon in the current financial year

Aron Govil, CMD of Ducon commenting on this order stated " We are delighted to work with NALCO on executing this order. India is witnessing across the board expansion in Indian Alumina Companies/capacities and Ducon is a leader in Alumina Handling/Wagon Loading technologies/expertise and is well poised to leverage its experience and execution capability to see significant scale in orders and order size going forward”

Mr Govil further added “Ducon is already executing an Alumina Handling Package for Vedanta Limited for its Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery. DUCON is credited with installation of India’s Largest Material Handling system in an Aluminium Smelter at Aditya Aluminium Unit of Hindalco Industries Ltd, Sambhalpur, Orissa. Having executed multiple projects, the Company is uniquely positioned to leverage India’s world leading efforts in Clean Coal Technologies/FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) and Green Coal Projects and significant expansion in Smelter capacities across the board”

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is India’s leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of brining Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy and to India’s Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Cement etc companies to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech/green energy IP/Patents etc. The Company has 5 divisions. (a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies(FGD systems etc.) (b) Green Energy ( Green Coal/Bulk Material Handling systems) (c) Clean/Green Electrification (d) Material Handling/Wagon Handling (e) Cleantech.



Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

