PatentPC releases its Guide to Protect Entrepreneur's Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy

Your great GTM plan may be cloned if you don't have patent or trademark protection.

See how one start-up reduced cycle times from weeks to days and filed patents cost-effectively in the Guide”
— Bao Tran

SANTA CLARA, CA, US, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that only 4% of funded startups graduate from the seed stage?

Companies absolutely need a great go-to-market (GTM) plan to survive, but with the Internet, their GTM plans may be copied. Solution: get patent and trademark protections! However, building an intellectual property portfolio can be tricky and expensive.

Patent PC lawyers have drafted thousands of patent applications for a wide range of clients, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PatentPC started taking notice of how their clients in manufacturing apply automation to get more done with less effort. The approach used by PatentPC has saved millions of dollars in patent legal cost for one startup profiled in the Guide, and helps them be the first-to-file to protect their go-to-market plans.

To help founders know the best way to build the IP portfolio, PatentPC's Guide shares 3 industry trends that will significantly affect a startup’s future here. The presentation will show founders how to forever alter the competitive landscape with patents. And it will show how to cut costs and increase company valuation through proper IP protection techniques and discusses:
• Industry trends that affect GTM plans
• Ways AI and legal tech reduces cost and time in IP portfolio development
• How one start-up reduced patent cycle times from weeks to days and be the first-to-file economically

How to increase valuation with patents

