Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Revision to Directed Health Measure

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has revised its Directed Health Measure (DHM) for Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) issued on January 13, 2022.

The DHM suspended Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at NMC in Omaha after NMC began operating under a crisis standard of care.

Today, the Nebraska Medical Center announced it will cease operating under a crisis standard of care on Monday, February 7th. In response to this news, the State has revised its DHM to expire on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to correspond with NMC ending crisis standards of care. Originally, the DHM had been scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022.

The revised DHM is available by clicking here.

