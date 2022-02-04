Turnagain Social Club Released Guide on How Nutritious Food Can Help People Thrive as They Age
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnagain Social Club released a new guide that describes how food affects the body and mind, and how eating nutritious food can help older adults thrive as they age. People’s bodies require food that can help them perform daily functions and more.
Children need nutritious food to grow, and older adults need healthy food to keep a strong body and mind. Changing habits can be difficult, but the brain allows change at any age.
As the body continues to change, it’s important to give it the essential nutrition to function. Daily tasks can get more challenging as people age, but having a healthy diet helps the body in many ways.
Eating well can boost immunity, fight illnesses, keep weight in check, and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, bone loss, and cancer. A balanced diet and regular exercise can also help foster independence as people age.
With healthy eating, the body can accomplish many tasks as it receives energy from the food that’s eaten. People can experience better overall health when they eat well. Some ways to eat healthier are:
• Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables
• Including healthy fats
• Varying your protein sources
• Choosing healthy whole grains
The food that is eaten can have a significant impact on someone’s mood and mental health. Certain chemicals in food will affect people’s energy levels and brain health; the right foods can help improve their mood and focus.
The best combination for a happy and healthy mind includes complex carbohydrates with lean proteins and colorful produce. This diet increases the amount of the feel-good chemical serotonin in the brain. Similarly, protein intake has been linked to higher levels of dopamine and norepinephrine, which can help with motivation and concentration.
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others while doing cooking activities and more. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day, and they take seniors on outings.
Kori Mateaki
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others while doing cooking activities and more. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day, and they take seniors on outings.
